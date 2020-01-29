Starr’s chamber

Regarding the impeachment going on in our nation’s capital, it’s so refreshing to see someone like Ken Starr get up and truly orate regarding the situation that’s involved and the impeachment procedure. As opposed to what we’ve seen so much in the past, where someone just strictly reads what someone else has written down for them to bring forth.

Disturbing

Isn’t it amazing how everybody lies but President Donald Trump? Trump gets in front of the camera and lies. Then there is video that shows he lies. For Senate Republicans to support a proven liar is very disturbing.

Down to business

You know, I may be old, but if I remember right, this trial in the Senate is about what Trump did and what Trump didn’t do. I wish they would quit playing “let’s dodge the bullet” here and get down to business and actually have information about Donald Trump.

Sit and wait

The White House has had a copy of John Bolton’s manuscript for the last 30 days. In other words, it was a cheat.

Goes around

This is on that outside audit coming in. Money is so misused and mishandled in this town, how can the books not be messed up? I mean, they waste our money in this town on worthless projects. … They’ll straighten them out right now, but I guarantee you by this time next year, they’ll be messed up again.

Small detail

In response to “Still there,” that commercial is not paid for by Medicare. If you listen to what Old Joe says, he said he made a call and they offered to enroll him in a plan that would pay for rides to the doctor, free meals, etc., etc. Then he says “at no extra cost.” You also will have dental, vision and hearing “at no extra cost.” Not at no cost. The commercial is paid for by the insurance company. Listen to what Old Joe is telling you.

Crisis created

I keep hearing the Democrats talk about our country is at a “crisis mode,” that we’re so polarized and divided and that we need to change this. The rest of story that they don’t tell you is it’s their fault. They’re trying to change this from a republic to leftist socialist form of government.

Old news

Bad news versus good news. To sell papers, the principle is “if it bleeds, it leads.”

Lower than low

Trump’s ability to govern the United States of America is at an all-time low.