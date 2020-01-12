Where have they gone?

It appears that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have simply lost their minds for being Trump’s lap dogs. Their behavior is quite disturbing for being a U.S. senator representing the people.

A shame

I wish somebody could answer as to when Josh Hawley and Sam Graves and Roy Blunt are going to do anything to look into this flooding situation that happens every spring. There’s farmers out there that have generational farms, and if they know that’s going to flood again next year. It’s a darn shame.

Merger result

I recently talked to a school administrator from the school district where our new superintendent came from. They combined two junior high schools into one big school. They are not happy. With this merger, they lost teachers.

Going up

The other day when the price of oil went up $1 because of the big scare over there, the convenience stores just couldn’t wait to jack up the price of gas, you know, 10 or 12 cents a gallon. Well today, oil dropped over $3 a gallon. Let’s see how long it takes them to drop the price of gas 3 cents.

Treated like a queen

Prince Harry’s wife wasn’t getting the kind of attention she wanted so they are moving. In doing so, they will get more news coverage where they will be treated like kings and queens, which is exactly what she is seeking.

Say something

Why does Trump not say anything about the Russian ship coming so close and endangering our ships in the ocean? It’s happened four times now and he’s said nothing.

Full stop

I’m calling about the stop signs they want to change. They better leave them alone, because people won’t even stop, they’ll run right through. If you don’t believe me, come to the South End and watch. I about got ran over this morning. They’re there for a reason.

Why invest?

So much for “grand opening.” I wonder if anybody told the St. Jo Frontier Casino what the Corps of Engineers is saying is going to happen this spring? Surely they did. Surely they know. But they went ahead and spent all this money on the revamping and redoing that casino. And the Corps is saying it’s going to be worse this coming spring than it was the past. I can’t figure out why somebody would invest this kind of money knowing that this is going to happen again.