Where have they gone?
It appears that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have simply lost their minds for being Trump’s lap dogs. Their behavior is quite disturbing for being a U.S. senator representing the people.
A shame
I wish somebody could answer as to when Josh Hawley and Sam Graves and Roy Blunt are going to do anything to look into this flooding situation that happens every spring. There’s farmers out there that have generational farms, and if they know that’s going to flood again next year. It’s a darn shame.
Merger result
I recently talked to a school administrator from the school district where our new superintendent came from. They combined two junior high schools into one big school. They are not happy. With this merger, they lost teachers.
Going up
The other day when the price of oil went up $1 because of the big scare over there, the convenience stores just couldn’t wait to jack up the price of gas, you know, 10 or 12 cents a gallon. Well today, oil dropped over $3 a gallon. Let’s see how long it takes them to drop the price of gas 3 cents.
Treated like a queen
Prince Harry’s wife wasn’t getting the kind of attention she wanted so they are moving. In doing so, they will get more news coverage where they will be treated like kings and queens, which is exactly what she is seeking.
Say something
Why does Trump not say anything about the Russian ship coming so close and endangering our ships in the ocean? It’s happened four times now and he’s said nothing.
Full stop
I’m calling about the stop signs they want to change. They better leave them alone, because people won’t even stop, they’ll run right through. If you don’t believe me, come to the South End and watch. I about got ran over this morning. They’re there for a reason.
Why invest?
So much for “grand opening.” I wonder if anybody told the St. Jo Frontier Casino what the Corps of Engineers is saying is going to happen this spring? Surely they did. Surely they know. But they went ahead and spent all this money on the revamping and redoing that casino. And the Corps is saying it’s going to be worse this coming spring than it was the past. I can’t figure out why somebody would invest this kind of money knowing that this is going to happen again.
The U.S. budget deficit hit $356.6 billion in Q1 2020, up 11.8% compared to the same period the previous year.
Budgets are...well...budgets. Ever formulate one?
It seems like that dog t rump has been trying to wag has major fleas. It seams that the man who has lied to us more than 16000 times since January 2017 (documented by fact checkers) lied about an imminent threat from Solemani because he authorized his assassination 7 months ago if an American died from an Iranian attack. Now all Americans who are not mesmerized t rump cultist can see this for the lie it is and realize that it was just another half assed ploy by t rump to divert attention from the upcoming trial of his criminal deeds. Do you Connie's all have seeing eye dogs?
Treated like a queen, You forgot to mention that Ms. Markle's main problem is that she is half black.
Actually her main problem is that she needs to be the center of attention.
Liberals are deeply offended that the clouds in the sky are mostly white lacking diversity. [beam][crying]
Not a surprise! The FBI admits illegal wiretapping of President Trump. He was right when he said I'm being wiretapped. Their "apology" falls short.
Under the Obama administration, the FBI was corrupt (and still is) and the IRS intentionally targeted conservative and Christian organizations. Both have been caught red-handed - that's a FACT!
AJ---Which of these offends you most about Trump? Record low unemployment for African-Americans? record low for Hispanics? an over abundance of jobs? A booming stock market? Money flowing into 401k retirement funds? a more secure southern border? putting pressure on violent gangs such as MS13? The Mexico-USA-Canadian trade agreement? Putting pressure on Iran sparking an uprising of the people? a better trained, better equipped military? bringing back to the U.S. jobs which Obama said were "gone forever"?, having the courage to take out terrorist leaders when the opportunity arises? Do all of those things offend you?
Everything Trump does offends aj
No. Your misrepresentation of those things is offensive.
beelog's observations are indeed quite accurate. Just what are you...….stupid. Or, maybe just a plain liar. beelog is simply accurate.
No he’s not. On nearly every issue he brought up, he’s misrepresenting Presidebt Lump influence. He’s done nothing to change unemployment rates. And you’re not smart enough to understand that. I know, you’ll point to the current unemployment rate, but you cannot point to a policy of Trumps that got us to this point, especially give the fact that unemployment was well on its way to that point under Obama. Fact.
By no measure are we safer today than we were three years ago. None.
Presidebt Lump DID collude with Russia. It’s exquisitely detailed in the Mueller report. He DID withhold money from Ukraine for political purposes.
Lump ordered the assassination of a person without detailing imminent threat. That is against the law.
Presidebt Lump is adding to our debt at near record pace, without having a recession on hand like Obama did. Our farm bailout is costing us $$ and is his own doing. The tax breaks for corporations are costing us $$, not reducing our debt or deficit.
Presidebt Lump has not fixed healthcare like he promised. He has not got Mexico to pay for a wall like he promised. He has not fixed infrastructure like he promised. He has not eliminated the debt like he promised.
EVERYTHING listed offends AJ.. he lives in his own tiny shelter
Vaj never met a donut that offended him.
justanotherworkingman - That is hilarious! Love it!
“Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani *last spring* if an American got killed, NBC reports.”
So not “imminent.”
no relevance to current situation
Only to the uninformed, wet noodle Lump supporters who don’t care that he is acting indiscriminately.
aj---there are some really bad characters in the world who need to be neutralized. It is difficult to locate these bad guys in a location where innocent people are not at risk. They are "targets of opportunity" which require immediate action before the opportunity is lost. The CIA, military, and Trump acted appropriately when the opportunity presented itself. That is how the CIA operates. Why do you want to make this political? I know, it pains you to see another Trump success.
The US doesn’t assassinate people unless there is an imminent threat. Period.
Trump will be the greatest President ever, with no help from anti-AJ (nearly the only uninformed person on this forum)
the "opportunity" was imminent. And---if NBC reported that last spring, then Congress was informed, were they not?
NBC is reporting that now. The criteria isn’t an imminent opportunity but an imminent threat. Like it or not, we are a nation of laws.
AJ.. did you tell Obama that when he took out Bin Laden ??????????
Completely different, dingbat. Congress had given full authority to go after those responsible for 9/11. This is the poor education nonsense that Presidebt Lump relies on. Good grief.
Prince Harry’s wife >> one word...UGH
Actually two words...…..Attention Ho
Where have they gone? >> Mitch and Lindsay are protecting the people from Nancy and Chuck's onslaught to destroy America.
Merger result >> schools...one boondoggle after another. we, the taxpayers are quite used to that.
Going up >> gas prices fluctuate. if you have nothing more to do than to fret about gas prices, sell your car and walk !!
Harry--you are correct. The caller needs to consider the options.
Say something >> Trump is watching YOU, not the ships. Ships have captains that can handle the situation.
Full stop >> stop lights are so much better than stop signs. Leave it alone
Why invest? >> why do you worry ? the casino makes TONS of money and it's THEIR money that you and others donated. in the fleeting hope of getting rich.
Articles of impeachment---both articles are a joke. "Abuse of Power" meant he was doing the same things as his predecessors. "Obstruction of Congress"---he invoked executive privilege as is his right under the Constitution. This impeachment is purely political in nature, and essentially an abuse of power by the House.
You don’t seem to understand the nature of “checks and balances.” Low educated Trumpers rarely have much understanding of anything.
i take offense at the low educated anti-Trumper. (one track thinking process)
That is because the Left likes putting everyone in little groups always have and always will.
if it weren't for politics, you'd have ZERO to add to this forum
I only post here because it centers around Trump. When he’s gone, I’m gone.
You really have nothing better to do with your time..???.. and nothing Of...VALUE...to add to the conversation...???
AJ-on what basis do you use the term "low educated". Isn't that a derogatory term? What about the dignity of the individual? Do you feel that someone with a lower education is unworthy of your respect? Are you suggesting that people who do not agree with you are therefore worthless? Where is the tolerance? Where is the compassion?
Maybe I miss used the term? Is it “poorly educated?” I believe that’s the term favored by Presidebt Lump. Anyway, the President of the US doesn’t enjoy unlimited executive privilege. You say it must be based in fact. It is. The fact is he asked for an investigation into a political rival and held up military aid to get that investigation going. That is fact.
Whoops. Misused should be the word....*
aj0201...………….it's Trumps intelligence that bothers you. Or is it his unlimited energy and ability to respond
It is indeed Lumps intelligence that bothers me. He has none.
Checks and balances is an important part of our government, but there must be a basis in fact before application.
There is!! It''s called the Constitution Doofus.
All the impeachment is. It's a smear campaign to smear the President name before the 2020 election. Low educated liberals believe whatever just to collect a free ride on taxpayer dollars.
JDW---You are correct. Democrats offer the poor handouts, Trump provides them with jobs. Democrats keep the poor dependent with low self-esteem, Trump gives them the ability to improve their financial situation and feel good about themselves. The Democrats, despite their "feigned caring", have only increased the number of people who are dependent. Trump has many off the "dole" and productive citizens. Who "really cares"?
and hopefully another 700,000 or so..in April..OFF the dole
And Trump supporters are good with the President abusing his office and getting help from foreign governments at the expense of American citizens. You’re good with the lies. Youre good with the name calling. You’re good with the inability to negotiate on behalf of this country. As long as poor people don’t get a dime, you fake Christians don’t care if the President sells us out to russia.
Says the blasphemer. Fake is all you've got!
Show me the proof That Russia affected our election? Name one person that changed their vote because of Russian Colusion? Just one!
I’d explain it to you Rogain but if you’re not smart enough to have read the Mueller report, my explanation will be over your head.
Whoooooooo………………..and that trash is silly. Doesn't make you look too good.
there needs to be a better defining criteria for being classed poor. far too many are taking advantage of a system, mostly enhanced by Obama giveaways.
K86. Your stupid comments are not worth my time to answer. I don't have a degree but I'll say I'm as smart as you.with your high priced degree if you even have one.
....."sells us out to Russia"... the favorite byline of the liberal nutcases.. including those on this forum; those who will go to their graves getting every possible freebie from the government, deserved or not
The Mueller Report has nothing!
K86..……………..you're looking in the mirror again.
How is presenting real evidence a smear campaign. Seems you want to kill the messenger.
the impeachment articles ARE a joke, just like AJ
Say something---such incidents are handled through diplomatic channels. Plenty was said.
During the Carter years this happened more than anyone cared to mention and nobody mentioned it. It happens all the time.
Yes, the Russians are always "testing" us, looking for military advantages. Oh, I forgot, the Democrats say Putin has Trump "in his pocket". What a joke!
Your denial is the joke. And a very sad one at that.
Where have they gone----Compared to Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler, they seem very sophisticated.
