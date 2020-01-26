Hawley’s move

If Hawley isn’t convinced by the substantial evidence and arguments Democrats are making in the impeachment trial, why doesn’t he move to subpoena all the additional documents and firsthand witnesses that Trump is boasting he won’t release? It’s a cover-up.

Audit time

I think the City Council better take note of what’s happening in Washington. You don’t want a cover-up so you better vote that there’s an audit, because people won’t like it if you don’t.

Beau knows

St. Joe residents should have learned one thing from the school fiasco: That Beau Musser will get it right.

Winter break

I think they should have school from the first of spring to the end of fall. They don’t go at all in the winter time anyway.

Nose works fine

You know, you learn something new every day. I didn’t know that Josh Hawley was visually and hearing impaired.

Sticker shock

If the price of Super Bowl tickets makes you angry, just do what I do — simply don’t go.

Still there

Prior to the closing deadline of Dec. 7 for enrollment in Medicare, I never thought it would have been possible but I believe it now. I’m seeing more of Broadway Joe in these commercials than I did during the enrollment period. I thought all that would come to an end when the enrollment period closed. Perhaps Medicare wouldn’t be going broke as fast as it is if it wasn’t wasting the taxpayers’ money running all these commercials 50 million times a day.

Innocent presumption

According to my Constitution, and your Constitution whether you know it or not, you’re considered innocent until proven guilty. If I’m charged with a crime, it’s your job to prove that I’m guilty, not my job to prove that I’m innocent.

Dramatic development

Senate Majority Leader McConnell took a big step toward dictatorship Tuesday by blocking witness testimony and documents in the Trump impeachment trial. Missouri Senators Blunt and Hawley were complicit.

Company you keep

I taught my kids that you will be known by the company you keep. In this case, the Republicans in Congress and at the statehouse will be known by the company they keep — meaning Donald Trump and Parson.