Who pays?

All the taxpayers of the United States pay the president’s salary. Who is paying for him to leave Washington and go on campaign rallies? Is he paying for this out of his political funds or are the taxpayers paying for it?

Streaming live

I wish someone would explain to me what livestreaming means. The only livestream I know of around here is the Missouri River.

Editor’s note: It refers to live video available over the internet.

Real conservatives

Here’s hoping in our future elections we can get some good, strong solid conservatives to run and win. The ones in there now (just want) to spend money. That’s our money. Who do they think they are? We need conservatives in there who know what they’re doing and have some common sense, because the people in there now … have no common sense whatsoever.

Youth is served

You ever notice when President Donald Trump’s having the rally, all the immature people who are back there in the audience? Half of them are only 18 or 20 years old. That’s where he gets his supporters.

Story keeps changing

Trump is such a liar. His story of why he bombed and killed the general keeps getting bigger.

You can help

For your information, the St. Joseph School District accepts donations to pay student lunch debt. I’ve donated.

Editor’s note: The phone number to donate is 816-671-4140.

A real privilege

If any of my fellow “It’s your call” readers get a subpoena for any reason, just tell them “executive privilege.” Trump said that, so you don’t even have to go. Case closed.

Lots of fines

It might be worthwhile for a reporter to check on municipal court, go to the facility and pick up a list of fines. I noticed one person was fined on 12 charges. That’d be an interesting story, some background on that.

One killing

Democrats, you’re all whining and crying about President Trump taking out this general who has killed many people, just attacked the embassy over (in Iraq), which President Trump saved, unlike former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Obama did over 500 strikes, killing innocent people around, and Democrats never said a word. Trump does one killing that was well deserved, and they’re up in arms. Unbelievable.