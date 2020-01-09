Century mark
I agree totally with the editorial that refers to our dated 40-year-old Civic Arena. In the same spirit, can you imagine how outdated our 100-year-old schools are? The most important thing this community could do for the future of our young people and for the future of any industrial growth in this community, would be to build two new state-of-the-art high schools.
One of three
Yeah, the same guy who wants you to take his word that Iran was planning an imminent attack on the U.S. also told you that Mexico would pay for the wall and that he’d be working too hard to play golf.
What they want
I said it before and I’ll say it again. The school district is going to get what they want. They are now pushing to get one school because that will get people to come out and vote, either to build one school or to rehab all the others. When you don’t have a yes or no option, you only have “build one school or renovate,” they’re going to get what they want.
Crowd control
I’m just wondering how long it’s going to take President Donald Trump to say that all those hundreds of thousands of people marching in the streets of Iran were actually pictures of his inaugural crowd.
Bobble up here
That bobblehead of Patrick Mahomes is going all over Kansas City. It needs to come up here. This is where the training camp is. Now they forget us? That ain’t right.
Think about it
Some liberals don’t see a problem with drunks sleeping in the federal building. What if that was your daughter who works nights and the only time she could get mail was after her shift at 11 o’clock? Folks, you need to think about these things.
Battle tactics
To the caller “A new tune,” I guess you’ve never been in a fight. One person always should back down because they’re going to lose. But if you’ve got a good group behind you, say another couple thousand people, of course you’re willing to go into battle.
Dr. Strangelove
Trump thinks he’s the greatest president. He thinks he’s better than George Washington all the way through Barack Obama put together. But he’ll go down in history to be known as the president to start World War III.
seems as if Queen Pelosi is folding her tent.. Mich is not giving in to her nonsensical demands. apparently the impeachment articles will be carried to the Senate next week because the House and Senate Dems are revolting and want it FINISHED
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has exasperated her fellow House Democrats by announcing that she will not pay dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to elect Democrats to the House.
aj0201...……...…...the market is a delight. 2019 is a record......……...it's a pleasure to watch it go up...………...……….and up...…...……………...and up......…...…...….and up...……….wheeeeeeeeeee…………….put some more zeros on it.
Not 70, 80, or 90% for 401k like Presidebt Lump thinks.
Poor aj his meager income doesn't allow for investments. Ii must really suck. He's completely illiterate regarding 401k plans.
You’re dumb. The President tweeted that “409k plans” are returning up to 90%. As an average, that isn’t true. Maybe some people who manage their own $$ get that, but the national average return on a 401k is 8-10%. The President showed how much he doesn’t know. This is his “gallon of milk” issue.
aj just proved his ignorance. Returns depend on the type of investment funds. Many people put their money in low interest bearing but secure funds during Obama's tenure because of his poor economy. Don't be embarrassed to ask those who have 401k plans now. They'll be happy to tell you the success they are experiencing. Sorry you can't relate, huh. 😥😥😥
Oh my. Please feel free to show me any publication that is showing 401k plans to be doing any better than 15% on average. I’ll wait.
Oh my. Please feel free to show me any publication that is showing 401k plans that aren't doing better. Your ignorance is astounding. Have you ever had any experience with 401k plans? Obviously not. Every 401(k) has different funds, each with differing returns. Every participant in the same plan can have a different assortment of investments, for differing returns. Some choose fixed, some choose low risk, some choose high risk and many others diversify their plan with an assortment of all. I'll wait.
Washington (AFP) - President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed a court decision that allows $3.6 billion in military funds to be used to build his signature wall on the US-Mexico border.
SO TRUE !!! !“We didn’t have time to call up Nancy [Pelosi], who is not operating with a full deck,” Trump said.
Flashback to 2011 when Pelosi said Obama “did not need authorization” to use force in Libya. This most certainly contrasts with her current criticism of President Trump’s decision.
Wah wah wah, read it and weep Connie's A Department of Justice inquiry into Hillary Clinton that began after conservatives demanded more investigations into the former Democratic presidential candidate is reportedly ending with no actual results.
Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber in 2018 to look into concerns raised by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that the FBI did not properly look into Clinton’s involvement in a uranium deal while she was secretary of state in the Obama administration.
Huber allegedly reviewed documents and spoke with federal law enforcement officials in Arkansas who were handling an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. Though the inquiry has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to Congress, Huber has effectively finished his assignment and found nothing worth pursuing, current and former officials told The Washington Post in a report published Thursday. HuffPost has not been able to independently confirm that the inquiry has ended.
Canadian mining company Uranium One, which had major U.S. holdings, was sold in 2010 to a Russian firm while Clinton was secretary of state. The sale required approval from nine U.S. agencies, including the State Department, before it could proceed. Conservative media and critics of the 2016 Democratic nominee have falsely claimed that the sale was a quid pro quo for donations to the nonprofit Clinton Foundation.
The State Department did not have the power to unilaterally approve or reject the sale, and Clinton was not actually directly involved in the approval process. The original FBI investigation into whether Clinton had ties to the deal found no evidence of wrongdoing, but Sessions revived the inquiry in late 2017 after facing pressure from Trump.
Huber’s effective conclusion of his review is likely to anger many Republicans who hoped the top prosecutor from Utah would validate their long-held conspiracy theories about Clinton.
Guilty people get away with things all the time and powerful people get away with them more often than others. Your cut and paste doesn't mean anything Munchma'am.
I am not a crook
everyone but everyone knows Queen Hillary was a crook, and still is
OMG ..some people are STILL living in the past.. WAKE UP. SHE DIDNT DO ANYTHING.
of course the Dems say she was a virgin too HAHAHA
OMG - aj is correct...Hillary didn't do ANYTHING...consequently four Americans were killed in Libya...Ambassador Chris Stevens, information officer Sean Smith, and former navy SEALs Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.
B4, yet another situation where Hillary was investigated with no wrongdoing found.
And then there's that "little" incident of Bernie getting pushed out of the election process. And just like that...Hillary doesn't do ANYTHING...hahahaha!
You’re worried about Bernie yet silent about Trump and 10 state GOP party leaders canceling primary elections. Nothing like canceling primaries to show how much you love democracy, huh?
And, you miss the fact that Trump has opened his campaign fundraising abilities to Senate Republicans who are up for election this year. You know, the people who are supposed to take an oath to act as impartial jurors in his impeachment?
Not silent at all...don't be silly...it's called politics...GO TRUMP!
aj0201...…………...there is your biggest LIE. Hillary Rotten is indeed a crook
Houdinharry……………..I suppose she still is...………...
aja201...………..you missed it...………..she relies on $$$$$$$
OMG ..some people are STILL living in the past.. WAKE UP
Let’s not forget this as well. From Oct 2019—-
WASHINGTON — A yearslong State Department investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server found that while the use of the system for official business increased the risk of compromising classified information, there was no systemic or deliberate mishandling of classified information
it's nice to see aj get all flustered lol
Flustered? Haha. No. What’s funny is to see those that screamed “LOCK HER UP” being shown that she didn’t do anything wrong by Trumps own administration. Twice now.
aj gets his jollies from going the extra mile to mock and or denigrate President Trump. He went a mile too far yesterday evening and made a buffoon of himself. He posted a tweet that Trump had made. It was a gaffe but was later removed and replaced with the correct one. Trump corrects his mistakes but as far as we know, Obama is still visiting those 57 states. Hahahaha!
And then there's that major blooper where Obama said his father served in WW2. To put this in perspective, presidents make gaffes all the time. But aj is too dumb to realize that fact. Meanwhile aj continues his insignificant rambles and we can all have a good laugh at his craziness. Hahahaha!
Go the extra mile? 🤣🤣🤣. I just use his own words and he denigrates himself. The guy that knows more than anyone about everything posted about 401k plans increasing up to 90% and suggested that a 50% return on a 401k was doing something wrong. He’s obviously clueless about the typical yield on such a retirement plan.
Poor aj - he vainly tries to cover up his "bloopers" by lying. His comment yesterday was NOT regarding "401k" plans.
You’re dumb as a post. Don’t know what you’re talking about.
Trumps “corrected” tweet.
STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 401K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?
B4 if anyone is a liar that would be you, Trump also is nothing more than a liar and isn't even half the man that Obama was because Trump still acts like a petulant little child, kind of like yourself B4.
I feel like I'm talking to a post with aj. He's incapable of making intelligent comments and reports to lying. Look at his comment from yesterday. His sole purpose was to denigrate President Trump and the gaffe he initially made. As for the 401k plans, I'm very knowledgeable about gains. Having the expertise of helping people with their portfolios, I've seen some fund accounts make 100% gains depending on the type of investment. aj is just a dummy to put it bluntly!
Wrong.
What's wrong? My facts seem to upset you. Don't be so hard on yourself just because you've failed at success.
“Failed at success?” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Comparing gaffes made by Obama and Trump regularly lies is just plain ignorant.
Must have hit a nerve with aj. He doesn't understand that being a failure isn't funny. Too bad there's not a demand for 300 pound cheerleaders.
The term “failed at success” is ridiculous. Your mental acuity leads me to believe you’re the product of people who enthusiastically engaged in incestuous procreation.
It's apparent that aj doesn't like to be reminded of his failure to succeed in life. As always, when he gets backed into the corner, he resorts to taking cheap shots. Guess that goes with being a blasphemer, huh?
