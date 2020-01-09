Century mark

I agree totally with the editorial that refers to our dated 40-year-old Civic Arena. In the same spirit, can you imagine how outdated our 100-year-old schools are? The most important thing this community could do for the future of our young people and for the future of any industrial growth in this community, would be to build two new state-of-the-art high schools.

One of three

Yeah, the same guy who wants you to take his word that Iran was planning an imminent attack on the U.S. also told you that Mexico would pay for the wall and that he’d be working too hard to play golf.

What they want

I said it before and I’ll say it again. The school district is going to get what they want. They are now pushing to get one school because that will get people to come out and vote, either to build one school or to rehab all the others. When you don’t have a yes or no option, you only have “build one school or renovate,” they’re going to get what they want.

Crowd control

I’m just wondering how long it’s going to take President Donald Trump to say that all those hundreds of thousands of people marching in the streets of Iran were actually pictures of his inaugural crowd.

Bobble up here

That bobblehead of Patrick Mahomes is going all over Kansas City. It needs to come up here. This is where the training camp is. Now they forget us? That ain’t right.

Think about it

Some liberals don’t see a problem with drunks sleeping in the federal building. What if that was your daughter who works nights and the only time she could get mail was after her shift at 11 o’clock? Folks, you need to think about these things.

Battle tactics

To the caller “A new tune,” I guess you’ve never been in a fight. One person always should back down because they’re going to lose. But if you’ve got a good group behind you, say another couple thousand people, of course you’re willing to go into battle.

Dr. Strangelove

Trump thinks he’s the greatest president. He thinks he’s better than George Washington all the way through Barack Obama put together. But he’ll go down in history to be known as the president to start World War III.