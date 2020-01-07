Offensive action

I don’t understand that people don’t think our president should protect our country by destroying someone threatening us. If someone is destroying your property and threatening you, and you do not protect what is yours, what is yours will soon be theirs.

Fifth wheel

We have establishment Republicans, Pelosi Democrats, “Trumpsters” and regular Democrats. Now all we need is a fifth party.

Don’t cower

Obviously, the Democrats have forgotten that you have peace through strength rather than cowering in a corner from every little shadow government.

Memorial daze

I think there should be a time limit on roadside memorials. After all, how would you like seeing a memorial to someone else’s loved one in front of your house, on your tree, for years on end? I think it’s time to limit things.

List goes on

It’s not that people hate President Donald Trump, it’s his behavior. His conduct, his many lies, his racist attacks, his bullying, sexual assault against women, calling people names, his interference in the 2020 election, his obstruction of Congress, and the many scandals he has had over a good many years. Just look them up and read all about them. And the worst of all, the Republicans condone such behavior.

What’s the plan

I’m wondering if there was something significantly wrong with any of the buildings in St. Joe, other than fixing them, would there be anything the St. Joe School District could do? So I’m wondering, why do they want to get rid of these buildings so badly? What’s going on with them?

Five-year plan

I’m a senior citizen who doesn’t have a child and no dog in the high school fight, but I’m a taxpayer and do you really want higher taxes? And if you want more kids in the high school, put the eighth-graders in and make it eighth to 12th grades, that would build it up.

Spending plan

Ever since the school district got the 50-cent levy approved, all they’ve done is spend money. And thank God for the sunset clause because that comes up in about four years. And I can assure you, at the course they’re going, I will never vote for a renewal on it.

Editor’s note: Voters approved a 61-cent levy.