Food and wind

Anti-windmill socialists are saying, “We can go over to that farmer and say, ‘You don’t make the decisions on your land; it belongs to us. And we don’t want wind turbines. To hell with you. Someday we will make you move out because of your dust, your bad smell and all-around ugliness. You, who produce the cheapest food, the cleanest food and the most abundant supply of food in the world.”

Real problems

Stop worrying about socialism. Start worrying about dictatorship.

Virus plan

I would just like to comment that it seems there is a plan lacking to take care of this virus. I think our president and his cabinet should have a plan. And he should come home from India and see about protecting the people the United States from this virus.

Editor’s note: The president held a news conference Wednesday in Washington, to address steps being taken in the coronavirus situation.

In the book

I just noticed in the morning paper that the FBI has finally decided or finally figured out that Russia is trying to tear the United States apart. If they would have read a book written by one of the FBI people in 1958, they wouldn’t have to figure that out, they would have known it. That’s how long it’s been going on.

Ocean waves

Wind turbines are a clean green alternative to energy production. Increasing population and increasing energy usage will dictate that we come up with more energy from somewhere. Living in DeKalb County, I see these daily, with little or no noise to them. They sound like ocean waves. The people who have them farm and have livestock around them, and they get a monthly check. They are not the evil products that many have made them out to be. They are the future.

What is he?

It’s hard to figure out if Sen. Bernie Sanders is an independent, a Democrat or a socialist. He should run as one or the other. Well, he’s not a Democrat, so he shouldn’t run as a Democrat, but he is an independent and he is a socialist.

Pile of birds

I have a question about the wind turbines. Where are the great piles of birds that have been brought down by the wind turbines? I haven’t heard of them.

Valet experience

I just wanted to thank Mosaic hospital for their valet parking system. It’s been such a blessing to me; I have bad knees and it’s just such a blessing to be able to go there and visit someone and not have to park a long distance away and do all that walking in.