Who owns it?

I would like for the city of St. Joseph to tell us taxpayers who actually owns the land south of the fire station Downtown that they want to purchase for $39,400. I believe they should let us know who owns that property before they vote or anything else on it.

American lies

With President Donald Trump in office, America no longer has class. We are being laughed at around the world. We are more corrupt than ever. Republicans no longer follow the Constitution or the rule of law. America has become more divided. Truth doesn’t matter. Trump is destroying our great country with his lies.

Happy about it

We suffered through eight years of Barack Obama, the most divisive president in American history. Now the shoe’s on the other foot and all the Democrats and liberals do is whine, whine, whine. I’m loving it.

Why not?

St. Joseph’s school district says they want to be the school of the future. Why not turn one building — Central, for example — into a combined traditional and virtual school? Run a morning and evening schedule of traditional, on-campus classes with a midday virtual school available to either group. That would better utilize facilities, give students more flexibility in job seeking, and create community. It might even keep more kids in school.

Clean up

I was reading the Business page, and British Petroleum plans to achieve net zero emissions. I wish they’d plan to achieve no oil in the Gulf. Why don’t they get back on that and clean that (stuff) up? I know they wanted some of their money back, but they’re the ones that caused the spill, so they should be the ones to clean it up.

Will on Trump

Columnist George Will has always been considered a conservative’s conservative, and he can’t wait to get Trump out of office. I’m wondering, does the News-Press know something that the rest of us don’t know?

Editor’s note: No. We just think his columns are interesting.

Up on limits

A caller said that Obama was voted out of office. No, he was not. He was not on the ballot. Like all presidents today, he was limited to two terms.

Sam sighting

I see where Rep. Sam Graves has surfaced on TV. Must be getting close to election time.