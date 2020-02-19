Don’t worry

I hear some Democrats on TV saying they’re kind of scared if they have a brokered convention it will just help President Donald Trump get re-elected. All Trump has left is a bunch of sycophants. That’s all he’s got left. There’s not enough of them, he can’t buy enough to get re-elected. Democrats shouldn’t worry about a convention. Whoever gets the nomination is going to the White House.

Blue wave

There’s not going to be a blue wave, there’s going to be a tsunami. A blue tsunami.

Caught on film

So I noticed on social media and YouTube and stuff here in St. Joe where these young guys are putting up videos of them racing on the public highways with traffic running around. And there’s no police patrolling these areas or anything. It seems to me like somebody’s going to get killed. … Maybe the police department ought to look at YouTube and their social media deals and see the videos. Maybe you could do something about it.

Fix the holes

Since they are spending all this money for upgrades out at Missouri Western State University for the Chiefs training camp, why don’t they fix the streets and the parking lot, all the potholes out there? Sure would be nice for all the people who are going to be out there.

Cost update

I see Trump went down on a campaign stop at the Daytona 500. I wonder how much that cost us taxpayers. … Cost means nothing to him, but it means something to the taxpayers.

Sort of tough

Gov. Mike Parson’s TV ad says that he’s tough on crime. But he’s the governor who let a lot of people out of prison last year, remember?

Enjoy Cuba

It’s the social Democrats who will destroy Medicare. They will give it to everyone and let the government make medical decisions for you. If they really want that type of Medicare, they should move to somewhere like Cuba.

Liberal mix

I know that newspapers everywhere are struggling, and it makes me very, very sad. I know that small town newspapers are struggling the most, and that’s very sad. But I think you’re backing the wrong horse. I think liberals are more apt to read a newspaper than conservatives. So maybe if you could mix a little liberal stuff in there, you would pick up a couple of readers.