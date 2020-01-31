Biden’s moment

I don’t understand why, when you have Joe Biden bragging about withholding money from the Ukraine unless they fired someone, why would you not want to investigate that? That is quid pro quo like you’d never seen it before.

Look it up

Many people don’t know what Ruby Ridge was. They don’t know the true story. If you don’t know what they’re talking about, look up Ruby Ridge on the computer and find out what’s really going on. We need the Second Amendment.

Laugh a minute

I enjoy reading the call-ins from the Trump haters. I get more laughs from them than I do from the comic section.

Sadly lacking

In response to Keith Evans who thinks we should elect Americans with high moral and ethical standards (Your letters Jan. 29), does he mean people like former President Bill Clinton? Or Hillary Clinton, or former President Barack Obama? Yeah, right.

Obama’s move

To the person calling in about what President Donald Trump may have said about Medicare and that type of thing, what we do know is the Obama administration took $500 million out of Medicare for Obamacare. That is a given. Everybody knows that one.

Three rings

You know, a normal circus only lasts about three or four days. How long is this one in Washington going to last? It’s already lasted months. And I wonder if they’re selling cotton candy at this circus.

New plumber

You hire a plumber to do a two-year job in your house. After two years, the plumbing’s not working, so you fire the plumber. You have a fourth-grade student who is reading at a second-grade level. It is a failure if nobody gets fired. Think about that.

Wide net

I see there’s finally going to be an audit. Are they going to also audit the school board? Now there’s a place that needs an audit really bad. And I still say we need a grand jury investigation of all the government in St. Joe. What do you think?

Editor’s note: The St. Joseph City Council voted to ask for a state audit of city finances. If the auditor agrees, its scope would be limited to city government.

Go with Claire

Nicole Galloway is too good of a state auditor to take a loss from Gov. Mike Parson in the governor’s race. Let Claire McCaskill run against him; she has a better chance of unseating him.