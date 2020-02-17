Not enough light

I was just out at Krug Park. Why is it they still have the red and green lanterns on the lampposts down where the amphitheater is? Shouldn’t those be changed to white? They aren’t putting enough light out to see where you’re going; somebody could fall and get hurt.

Lapdog

All the left-wingers are complaining about Attorney General Barr, saying he’s acting as if he’s President Trump’s lapdog. Where were these worries and concerns in the 60s when JFK had his brother, Robert, as attorney general? Where was the outrage? Oh, that’s right. You’re hypocrites. It’s okay because those two were Democrats.

Next to NASCAR

So glad I live next to NASCAR. Wait a minute, no I don’t. I live next to the Belt Highway. It sure seems like I live next to NASCAR. So sad that I live in a city where people are allowed to drive at high rates of speed with no regard for other people’s lives.

Impeachment fiasco

In response to “Not a care,” I would like to know, would you bet your hundred percent confirmation that the Republicans don’t care about the rule wall? I must have missed that poll, but I certainly didn’t miss the poll that shows that President Trump’s ratings are higher now than they were ever before the impeachment fiasco.

Not remain silent

To “Absolutely deafening,” Republicans will not continue to remain silent, because we’re going to come out by the millions in November 2020. And believe me, we will not remain silent.

Town worth living in

This is about that commercial about less crime, less drugs on the streets. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had less crime and less drugs on the streets? But you know what would be even better than that? If we had a police department that not only would be doing their job, but willing to do their job. Now that would be a town worth living in.

Adult in the room

If I were Bruce Woody, I’d leave too. The city councils, past and present, that he’s had to deal with is just horrible. And especially the ones now, with their own self-importance, and Woody always has to be the adult in the room.

Clean up

This is to the person that called in about the mess of trash on 22nd Street and wondered why the street department wasn’t doing their job. I can’t believe they are blaming the street department. Who put the trash there? It’s people. Citizens. They need to take the responsibility and clean up after themselves.