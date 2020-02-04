Red snow day

OK, St. Joe School District, it’s time to step up here. Cancel school for Wednesday, and let’s all head down to Kansas City.

Editor’s note: They did cancel school.

In the gutter

Barack Obama was a smart president. He knew we would have to bite the bullet to save our rivers and planet. Now, the News-Press praises President Donald Trump for saving us a few bucks as he allows more time to dump the sewage in our river.

They did it

Oh boy, the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl. Now at work it’ll be three weeks of talking like they were on the field alongside Patrick Mahomes just because they own a T-shirt or bought a few tickets.

A new rule

The result of any election should not count unless at least 80% of voters have voted. Less than 80% results should be trashed. It don’t mean nothing.

Humble champ

The Chiefs quarterback is not just a person who can play ball. We should all hope that we also can be that humble toward others.

Rome is burning

We see that we have a corrupt president and Senate, and our democracy is in peril and only a pretty small percentage of people vote. And yet we see this mass hysteria over a ball game played by professional athletes who make millions of dollars. It’s like Rome. It’s just disturbing.

Still in power

Republican senators know that what Trump did was wrong, because they said so on the TV just now. Yet they don’t want him impeached because they think he can be re-elected and they want to still be in power.

Friend and foe

Trump cozies up to the former KGB leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and then calls Sen. Bernie Sanders a communist. What’s wrong with this picture?

High and mighty

I was watching this impeachment going on on TV, and all these Democrats think they’re all so high and mighty. They ought to just turn around, look in the mirror and see what they see. Because I see a lot of corruption and lying and deceit, and a whole bunch of stuff going on that they don’t have proof of Trump doing, but that they’re doing themselves. What they’ve done is unconstitutional, it’s criminal, and they all should be prosecuted.