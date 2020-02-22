Plan for victory

Anyone else hear this? President Donald Trump’s gonna run as a Democrat this year so that the Democrats can have a winner. LOL.

Why, why?

Would it be possible for the public to find out why the Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a commercial wind ban for our county? We would like to know the reasons they feel this way. We don’t know whether we agree or disagree with their reasoning because we don’t know their reasoning.

Can’t trust this

Do you really think we can trust the city to do an audit on themselves? I don’t think so. We need a state auditor. That’s how I feel. None of them can be trusted, especially the school board. Wow.

Looking for truth

All you gotta do is open the paper and on any page, we can find out what your political stance is. Whatever happened to the term “news” paper, instead of slanting everything your way. Report the truth. Try that for a change.

Nickels and dimes

You think the government will make no decisions under Medicare? Right now, insurance companies are making medical decisions for you. They take your premiums gladly when you’re healthy, and then nickel and dime you to death.

Out of town

If any other president had done what Trump and Attorney General William Barr have done to the Justice Department, they’d have been run out of town.

Comfort zone

It is very scary and shocking if you can be punished for who you support politically. This has happened because individuals are not paying attention to what our elected officials are doing. We Americans have gotten lazy and too comfortable. This happens when we have too much of everything.

Toot your horn

I have watched a lot of Trump rallies, and if I wasn’t such a big fan of the president, I might be offended by the way he talks. But the truth is, the man is spot-on. And if Democrats refuse to accept all the president’s accomplishments, then they are living in denial. So Mr. President, toot your horn if you must. As long as you are getting things done, I don’t care how you talk.

Blame Hillary

Someone said Republicans are the ones who got our allies killed. Now, if memory serves me correctly, Hillary Clinton did that. She was the one who got all of our people killed over there, and then she lied her way out of it. … Put the blame where it belongs.