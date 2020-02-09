A good read

Everyone should be reading the article and today’s newspaper on “Trump misses opportunity in speech” by Joe Guzzardi. It’s an excellent article. As far as learning more about the immigration issue, the article outlines some excellent points involving immigration and there are a lot of questions people have, as a result. They should certainly read it.

Editor’s note: The article is on page A4 of Thursday’s News-Press. An online link is here: https://npnow.news/39aJRQe

Ask O.J.

In regard to Trump’s acquittal, being acquitted doesn’t necessarily mean you’re innocent. Just look at OJ Simpson.

Sour grapes

Romney voted for impeachment because he failed in his own attempt to run for president. And he also failed to get Secretary of State from Trump. It had nothing to do with morals, religion or anything else. It was sour grapes.

Quite a show

The streets in Kansas City were so crowded the school buses couldn’t even run. The parade was better than the Super Bowl halftime show, watching butts shake. Can’t please anyone, let alone everyone.

National disgrace

Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace. She had no right to act the way she did at the State of the Union address. She has no right to get up and spew lies, that she says the president is spewing, when she herself is the one that’s lying. No, we did not have a booming economy when Obama was voted out, when President Trump came into office. No, we were not having new jobs come in when Trump came into office. He has done all of that himself. So you talk about the person that’s lying, you’re the one that’s lying, Pelosi.

Mitt’s courage

If Senate and House Republicans can’t stand up to Trump, that makes them very weak. They have no business representing the American people. We need strong leaders like Mitt Romney, who had the courage to stand up for the American people and do the right thing.

Mitt’s revenge

Romney is a vengeful person who wants to get back at Trump because he said he ran a poor campaign for presidency. What Trump has done for the country is outstanding. Makes Romney’s deeds look very small. Romney uses religion; the Democrats use a phone call investigating Biden’s corruption as an excuse to harm one of the best presidents to hold office in my lifetime.