Complete opposite

I think Sen. Mitt Romney should be president. I don’t vote Republican normally, but I would vote for him. He’s honest. He’s not like President Donald Trump at all. He’s the complete opposite.

One and one

How embarrassing can it be when MATHCOUNTS adds up its own scores wrong in its competition? Somebody should tell them when two teams tie for first, the next team in line is not second, it’s third.

Mind-altering

Here in Missouri, we got two senators and you all know who they are. They have no backbone and shouldn’t even have the right to speak anyplace, let alone about drugs. They’re on Trump drugs.

You’ll need it

In regard to the caller saying police are just out to protect and serve themselves. People like you — hopefully, you don’t need no help, because if you do, I hope they don’t show up. You’d deserve it.

Last straw

I’m calling about “Civilization?” To have to hire an off-duty police officer at youth sports events to deal with parents’ behavior is the last straw. No wonder kids are growing up behaving the same way. We wonder why we’re being deluged with disasters when we don’t have any sense of responsibility or morals.

Been there

I love your editor’s notes in “It’s your call,” but there was a missed opportunity with “Mitt in 2024.” I would have to come back and said, “Been there, done that. The man failed; why try it again?”

Cause, effect

Former President Barack Obama is the reason Trump’s economy has been strong, but Trump’s economy is starting to slide.

Can’t have it

Democrats have proven themselves to be the hypocrites they truly are. On the one hand, they say they don’t vote their conscience on abortion because their constituents voted them in office to represent them. But then they uphold Mitt Romney for saying he voted his conscience when his own constituents did not want him to convict Trump. You can’t have it both ways.