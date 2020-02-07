Picture of change

I have observed over the last year or so, more TV commercials for many products have biracial couples and families, and I, for one, think it’s a wonderful thing and long overdue.

Quite a party

Boy oh boy, our Chiefs fans showed the rest of the country Missouri knows how to party. It was refreshing and fun to watch so many people have so much fun.

Taking sides

After the acquittal of President Donald Trump, the news media has been showing protesters, protesting against Trump’s acquittal. These crowds have been very small. The tides are turning, and I get the feeling when the media wakes up, they’re going to switch sides because they always want to be on the winning side. They tried for three years to destroy President Trump and they can’t get it done. The will of the people is rising up to support Trump. You watch what happens.

Finally

The Senate acquitted Trump of impeachment articles, and at last the News-Press has something about the impeachment on the front page. Your bias is showing.

No free college

The Democrats are offering free college for all. What a joke. Not everyone is college material. We need to be teaching the basics first, then how to put that to use for personal survival and advancement for the future. The rest is up to you as an individual, no one else.

A few good men

This is about Sen. Mitt Romney, a true American hero. He did the right thing. He’s an amazing man, like the late Sen. John McCain. They’re both wonderful. This is from a Democrat, but I’m proud to note those two are good men.

Pen to paper

You know, many of us have called because there’s been an error made on a bill or receipt, and when you call it was blamed on the computers. Well, let’s go back to pen and paper and maybe that would help a lot. I think it would have helped an Iowa.

A real feast

Well, you liberals were once again led on a wild goose chase and I see that crow is still at the top of your food chain. Why don’t you Democrats hop on the Trump train in November, where prime rib and lobster are always served? I guarantee you’ll never look back.