Hold your tongue

I was watching the news and they had the Homeland Security guy there. They asked him a question and he said, “Well, I’ll have to get back to you on that.” He knew that if he said anything, he’d be fired because President Donald Trump would get rid of him.

Upward socialism

Giving tax cuts to the top 1% is socialism. It is redistribution of wealth upward.

In their minds

That was quite a letter from Fred Campbell talking about the negative effects of wind turbines. However, nowhere in his letter did he say what these negative effects are. I still think that it’s all in the heads of the people who don’t want it and aren’t getting paid for the use of the turbines.

It’s coming

I see yet another article in the News-Press about St. Joseph embracing medical marijuana. Let me tell you all you need to know about medical marijuana: It is a gateway drug. I was in California when everybody was talking about medical marijuana, all the wonderful, natural benefits that we would get from it. Everybody I talked to on the street, and I mean everybody, saw just one thing — full legalization. That’s what’s coming. And that’s the whole point.

Plague cometh

I’m surprised we haven’t heard from the Bible thumpers about this huge locust outbreak in Africa. Isn’t that biblical? Isn’t that a sign? I can’t believe we haven’t heard.

The last fascist

Fascism was invented by former Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini and then was spread to Spain with former President Francisco Franco, and then to Germany with Adolf Hitler. Let it end with Trump. Remember, he was a liar from the beginning.

Change of mind

The school district voted a month or so ago 4-3 to end open enrollment and change boundary lines. Now they voted another 4-3 to delay that. Who caved?

Editor’s note: On the original vote to end open enrollment, those voting yes were: Lute Atieh, Dr. Bryan Green, Tami Pasley and Seth Wright. Those voting no were: Larry Koch, Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman. On the decision to delay, Dr. Green was the swing vote.