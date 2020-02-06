Two standards

The liberal media is freaking out over Rush Limbaugh being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Nobody said a word when former President Barack Obama gave out 123 awards to mostly liberals. There is no way you should complain since Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Robert De Niro were given the same award. If it wasn’t for double standards, liberals would not have any.

Weight of history

The books about this presidency are already being written, some already published. The books about the impeachment will be coming out soon. And this is all going to be part of our history that our children and grandchildren are going to learn about when they go to school. And I wish I could live long enough to see how that plays out.

Check’s in the mail

Obama’s stumping for Michael Bloomberg. It reminds me of one of those sleazy commercials where the lawyer for a client says, “He got me this much money!” I wonder how many millions Obama got to stand up and say Bloomberg’s a good guy.

Lone voice

Mitt Romney, you’re the only one of the Republicans who stood up for the truth, and you took an oath to do that, and thank you for that. The rest of the Republicans are just a bunch of hypocrites and it’s all power and greed.

Always something

I wonder what kind of malarkey the Democrats are going to make up now since Trump got acquitted on the impeachment trial. Surely they’ll make up something.

Rain on parade

After watching the parade, I hope everybody in town really thinks about what the school board does. That the superintendent let school out for kids to listen to that. That they put that above education.

It matters

Mitt Romney, from one Republican to another, thank you for voting your faith. Faith matters.

Don’t worry

Why can’t people just be happy for others? A person called talking about his co-workers being excited about the Chiefs and Super Bowl. Would he or she rather hear complaints about the terrible things that are happening in the U.S. today?