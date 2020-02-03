Not so funny

This is for you dolts at the editorial department at the paper. There’s nothing humorous about John Bolton’s mustache.

Time to hop

I enjoyed the article on the Frog Hop Ballroom. It brings to mind that when the business there currently opened up, my father worked there. My dad would tell people that he was “dancing on the floor of the Frog Hop.” That was his main job. Thanks for the great article!

No witnesses

Since they didn’t allow any witnesses in President Donald Trump’s trial, I guess they shouldn’t allow any witnesses in the Harvey Weinstein trial. Same type of guy.

Just say no

If you don’t like Donald Trump, don’t vote for him. But for the future of our country as a free country, for God’s sake don’t vote for a communist — Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Go with Beau

I have a solution for the city. Bruce Woody should maybe resign, and Beau Musser should take his spot. At least he’ll do something about what’s going on in our city.

Corruption eruption

Having no witnesses or documents, how can a person be proven guilty or innocent with no trial? The Senate Republicans just showed how corrupt they are, and that makes them no better than Trump. The American people must not let Trump and the Republicans destroy the Constitution and the rule of law. We must not let them suppress the voters and take away our voting rights just so they can win an election.

Missed it all

Go Chiefs! I was watching the Super Bowl and was enjoying it until that stupid Trump commercial came on. So I shut the TV off and didn’t get to see who won the game. Did the Chiefs win?

Editor’s note: You could have turned the TV on after 60 seconds.

Gracious in defeat

I wish the Democrats could be as gracious losers as the 49ers are.

Say what?

To the people who keep wondering why no witnesses were called, where were you when the Democrats wouldn’t allow any witnesses to be called on Trump’s behalf? When they stopped the Republicans from calling any witnesses? And to the people who are wondering why Joe Biden is involved, where were you when Biden got the prosecutor who was investigating Biden’s corruption that got his son a $1 million-a-year job? Seems to me you have very short-term memories.