Not a care

Well, I guess it’s just 100% confirmed exactly what I’ve said for a long time. The Republicans, they don’t care about the rule of law. They don’t care about deficits. The Christians are going to find out before long they don’t care about them either. Because they really don’t care about family values at all.

Absolutely deafening

God bless the Democrats and independents who will speak up and speak out against corruption from the White House. Republicans will continue to remain silent. The world is watching.

Our mess

This is about the looks of St. Joseph, how the streets are being taken care of, with trash and there’s a mattress up there off 22nd and Jones streets — it’s down there in the street and has been there for weeks. Don’t we have a street department anymore? There are tires on the street, just laying on the side. What happened to our street department, or do they do that anymore?

Don’t trust Mitt

You people who want Sen. Mitt Romney for president, he will put you in the poorhouse. You have a short memory. In 2016, when all the candidates were running, they caught him on video and audio and he said the poor people are the ones you don’t have to worry about. He’s a two-faced snake. He’s out for no one but himself.

Keep it hidden

Breaking news, right now. President Donald Trump attacked a federal judge in the Roger Stone case. You know why? Because even though he knows Stone’s done illegal things in the past, he doesn’t want it to come out.

No privacy

People are worried about their privacy being invaded with stoplight cameras and facial recognition. Believe me, people, there’s no privacy. And everything typed in on a computer, anybody can look it up and see.

Killer Bs

What on earth is wrong with some of these people in this country? They want Pete Buttigieg for president. He wants to legalize drugs. And then we got Mr. Socialist Bernie Sanders, who wants to take other people’s money and give it to the poor, who are too lazy to work for a living. My husband and I worked hard all our lives and we had a good life, but we earned every penny. But good old Bernie, he wants to take money from people who have earned it and give it to people who won’t work.