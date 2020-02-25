Make a deal

If you want to put a memorial up on somebody’s private property, I suggest you make them an offer for their property and you can put up all the memorials you want.

Proper place

If that was my kid who died on Lovers Lane, I wouldn’t go to the place where they were violently taken from this earth. That’s what cemeteries are for.

Trump in India

I see where President Donald Trump is over there lying to the people of India, just like he does to the people in America. That’s not breaking news, that’s old news.

Pride is lost

I can remember when George W. Bush and his dad, George H.W. Bush, were in the White House. I didn’t necessarily agree with those two, but I was still proud of my country, proud of my government. But now when I see what Trump’s doing, I’m beginning to lose pride in my country. I didn’t think I would ever do that.

Virus alert

How does this virus that seems to be going rampant everywhere affect people physically? It appears that death comes quite quickly, I just haven’t seen it explained.

Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website, says symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear from two to 19 days after exposure to COVID-19.

Job to do

You can’t get the city to do its job. You can’t get the Police Department to do its job. You can’t get lawyers in this town to do their jobs. You can’t get nobody in this town do their jobs, but they sure know how to waste money in this town.

Editor’s note: We did our job by publishing your comment.

Wildlife demise

I see the Missouri Department of Conservation had money to buy a helicopter. They better become more concerned that the deer population is dwindling; the turkey population is almost gone; the pheasants are completely gone and so are the quail. Now they’re raising the prices of the trout tags. I think it’s about time they just got rid of that sales tax that they impose on us.

Hammers and sickles

It is really comical to watch Democrats split hairs when it comes to calling each other “socialists.” And some of you claim you’re not part of that extreme group. The truth is, if you classify yourself as a Democrat, then you support the redistribution of wealth. And that is what makes you a socialist. You may not be as extreme as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but you are still part of that hammer and sickle party.

Begging for blue

Just a question to your sports editor: What happened to Central? Did they fall off the map? Are they participating in sports anymore? I never see any coverage of them. I’d still like to hear how they’re doing.