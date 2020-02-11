Switcheroo

Maybe the Democrats ought to have Sen. Mitt Romney run for president this coming election. He probably has a better chance than any of those they got up there now.

A real show

Watching President Donald Trump at his post-impeachment trial press conference, I was more dismayed at the grinning Republicans than with the president and his rants. If you don’t cheer, he won’t perform.

Ashamed

I am ashamed of Trump. This man used a prayer breakfast to attack his political opponents and used a few words in his speech that certainly were not appropriate. How many presidents have ever mocked a disabled man on TV like he did a few months ago? This man who promotes chaos and constantly lies is totally backed by his Republican senators, who need to be voted out of office.

She’s still here

Since Claire McCaskill lost her run for her Senate seat for Missouri, she has been all over TV and seems to be much in demand and is probably making more money and having a whole lot more fun. So you go, girl.

God help us

In 1776, we fought a war to get rid of a king. Last week, the GOP made Trump a king. Russian President Vladimir Putin is so happy. What has become of the GOP? They aren’t Americans. Just politicians afraid of losing their jobs. God help America.

Toddler time

I’m 70 years old and I have to say Trump is the worst president in my lifetime. For him to be the best in anyone’s lifetime, they couldn’t be over 3 years old.

Trump’s thumbprints

I agree with that caller who said he believes Trump meddled in the Iowa election, or had the Russians meddle in it and mess it up. So why wouldn’t he start doing it now?

A better version

Can we replace Sen. Bernie Sanders with Larry David? I’d maybe vote for him.

Still looking

The article “Nowhere to hide” doesn’t actually tell you how the police used the tracking, and whether or not there could be issues with invasion of privacy, such as we found with the stoplight cameras. Anyway, I just feel like the article should have told how it works.