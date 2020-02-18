Best years

A caller said we suffered through eight years of Barack Obama. He or she must be using the royal “we.” For me and my family, Obama’s eight years were some of the best eight years of our lives. Former President Obama cleaned up the mess created by former President George W. Bush. Now, President Donald Trump is a petty, vengeful, angry and dangerous man. … God help us from this would-be dictator.

Pulling strings

That little cartoon on the Debate page, that’s not even funny. That’s a fact. Anybody in the White House who agrees with Trump is nothing but a puppet.

A great read

I’ve been a reader of the St. Joseph News-Press and the St. Joseph Gazette since I was in sixth grade. I was a paper boy, so I was in contact with the newspaper daily. I seem to remember reading a column called “Turning back the pages” when I was much younger. In the News-Press’ 175th year, I’m glad to see that you have resurrected this column. Without exception, I find that the columns written by Terry Jordan never fail to be interesting and informative.

You missed it

I guess you missed it. Mid-Buchanan won the district high school wrestling championship at Faucett, Missouri, on Saturday. They also are sending 13 wrestlers to Columbia, Missouri, for the state wrestling tournament next week.

Editor’s note: A story on Mid-Buchanan wrestling appeared in Tuesday’s News-Press.

Nothing to take

We need to start referring to Sen. Bernie Sanders as “Comrade Sanders.” After all, he’s a socialist/communist. What’s the matter with you people? Who can support a socialist? You must not have anything for them to take from you.

Main Street blues

I’ve been trying for 20 years to get some parts of Main Street between Market and St. Paul streets repaired, to no avail. I’ve called several times. They come out once in a while, throw some asphalt in the hole whether it’s wet or dry, and in a couple of weeks, it’s more dangerous than it was to start with. Somebody’s gonna have to get hurt before they do something.

Start your engines

Hey, Rachel Maddow on MSNBC, get ready. Trump was grand marshal at the 2020 Daytona 500, and it was rain delayed. So let everyone know that it was all his fault.

Confusion reigns

In response to “American lies,” it looks to me like you got Trump and Obama confused. Obama was the one doing all that, not Trump.