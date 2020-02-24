Bad mistake

One point to make on wind turbines: If you are against them, you will in the future have to face the next generation as a group of backward, anti-change, uninformed, making decisions on statements that lack truth and reality, taking millions of revenue from the county and its education programs and the secondary income to farmers. I speak from experience of having wind turbines on my farm for 11 years and don’t want to see a good county make a bad mistake.

Guilty pleasures

Michael Bloomberg wants to raise poor people’s taxes so high that they won’t be able to get a hold of sweet drinks and snacks, cigarettes and stuff like that. Must be nice to have all that money and tell the poor people how to live, because we’re all too damn stupid to know that we shouldn’t drink pop or we shouldn’t smoke. But, by God, there’s very few pleasures in life for poor people. And he wants to take away some of that.

Do your part

Well, we just got back from the Corby Dog Park to find numerous dogs running around with no park tags, and numerous piles of dog poop where people aren’t cleaning up after their dogs. Come on, you guys. You’re responsible dog owners. Act like it.

Don’t say it

I’m a 79- year-old Republican, I voted for Trump in 2016, I’ll vote for Trump this year in 2020 and all the other Republicans who are running. You Democrats don’t remember the saying, “If you don’t have something good to say about someone, don’t say anything at all.”

Pool is needed

In regard to the Y Downtown, I read in the paper about them possibly closing down. This is very, very upsetting. That Y services a large amount of people and especially the pool, a lot of arthritic people go there. They put all that money into the new Y and they left out the Y Downtown. Please don’t close that pool. We need that pool terribly.

Comrade Mike

Twitter has caught Mike Bloomberg setting up accounts that he pays people to send out campaign information around the country, which is against Twitter’s guidelines. They talked about the Russians interfering with the elections. Here’s Bloomberg running for the Democratic presidential nomination and he’s doing the same thing.