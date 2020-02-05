Confused

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey has again changed polling places for folks in the Midtown area, saying she has done it to make things easier and faster. An article in the News-Press on Jan. 25 reported voters from the Central Assembly of God had been split up and moved to three new polling sites with four important elections this year. This change definitely does not make it easier for voters in this area, but more confusing and difficult.

Spend and save

School administrators are a unique type. They save some money through “efficiencies,” as they say, and then instead of setting that money aside for another day, they find a need to hire other nonteaching personnel, other types of administrators, etc. Whatever it is, they always find a way to spend money.

On the bubble

Almost daily, we hear either President Donald Trump or some of his followers espousing the great financial state of the country. Unfortunately, it’s a financial bubble that we are riding. With our national debt higher than at any time in the history of the United States, it’s only a matter of time until we will have to pay on that debt, and that bubble will burst.

Iowa fiasco

See, I knew this was gonna happen. Trump’s got Russian President Vladimir Putin interfering with the Iowa caucuses. He’s gonna destroy this country. Trump is the worst thing that ever happened to this country.

Editor’s note: The troubles in Iowa are attributed to an app that Democratic Party officials were using to process and distribute results. There is no link to Trump or Putin.

Thinking alike

Over 20 years ago, my family and I moved to St. Joe for economic reasons. When we came here, there was a mural painted on one of the Downtown buildings. It read “St. Joe: A community of small minds and petty agendas.” It took me a while to find out what that really meant, but it really has become evident. The only thing that has changed is the quantity. There are more small minds and more petty agendas running this community now than there has ever been.

Cameron’s focus

Ken Newton’s recent column pointed out the need for more youth to be trained in the construction trades, that they are well-paying jobs and less of a need for college education. Cameron should get on board and have an adult vo-tech center.

The only constant

They are destroying the history of our country, piece by piece. This is intentional, so we will not know what to look for in the future. People are so self-absorbed that they aren’t paying attention to the direction of the future of this nation. The old saying “history repeats itself” is true in all aspects of life. Nothing stays the same forever.