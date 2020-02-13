Which is worse?

As this president continues to preside over our country, we can clearly see that he shall be the only one to rule the land. I, myself, do not wish for a socialist society, but we do not need a clone of our enemies running our country. President Donald Trump is becoming and believes more and more in running America as a dictatorship. Lord, help us.

Downtown dreams

Why in the world would we consider expanding the Fire Department by purchasing and building Downtown? That is about as far away from any of the fires or any of the problems that the Fire Department has to take care of. Why don’t they start thinking a little instead of just spending the money because it’s Downtown and we love to spend money Downtown.

Editor’s note: The Fire Department said its rescue truck at that location runs 2,000 calls a year.

Sound and fury

The obituaries should read, “A great nation has died. A dictator has jumped in and taken its place.” And if you don’t believe it, just think about this. You’ve got him interfering in the judicial process of Roger Stone — he thinks that punishment shouldn’t even happen with that guy; he’s fired a lieutenant colonel in the White House, along with his twin brother, and had them removed and now he’s saying that the military should take actions against the colonel; and he’s fired his ambassadors because they talked out against him. Sure sounds like a little dictator to me.

College try

I’m tired of all this stuff about Trump. People, just get off your duff, get out there and vote. You don’t want him? Vote against him. Oh, wait a minute. Your popular vote doesn’t count. It’s all about the Electoral College.

Two extremes

So, we as Democrats are gonna try to nominate a 30-something small town mayor, or an 80-year-old communist socialist to take on Trump. Good luck with that.

Chew on that

I don’t give a blank what entertainers say, but I do know the Lord gave us animals and plants for our use for survival. Now just go chew on that.

Another holiday

It’s unfortunate that the Buchanan County clerk’s offices closed on the final day of voter registration. I’m wondering, I know Lincoln’s Birthday is not a national holiday. Is it a Missouri holiday or just a Republican holiday?

Editor’s note: Lincoln Day is listed as one of 12 state holidays. Democrats at the courthouse and in state government get that day off, just as Republicans get a day off for Truman’s birthday in May.