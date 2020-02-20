A vote for and against

Even though I vote Republican most of the time, in the next primary I’m gonna vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders to make it a vote against Mike Bloomberg. That man is just plain scary.

Turn them down

I am addressing the gentleman who wrote the “Chiefs did not act like role models” letter to the editor. You, sir, said you were once a GI. I presume you are a baby boomer like I am, because “GI” is a term rarely used by the younger generation. We grew up watching TV shows like “Leave It To Beaver” and “Ozzie and Harriet.” People just aren’t nice and polite like that anymore. These young athletes aren’t choirboys, they are football players. And if you, sir, are offended by their language, it’s a simple fix: Just turn down the volume.

Sorry, Andy

I have to do this for the guys down at work. I want to make a public apology to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. All these years of not believing in him, he finally did it.

Asking for protection

The Buchanan County commissioners have done nothing to protect the citizens of Buchanan County against the Grain Belt Express transmission line. This is appalling.

Editor’s note: In 2015, the commission voted to rescind a previous letter in support of the project.

Break it, Bernie

I will gladly call Bernie Sanders Comrade Sanders or Captain America or the sexiest man alive if he can break the stranglehold that the medical-pharmaceutical-insurance complex has on us.

Thin the herd

It is time to cull President Donald Trump and Sen. Josh Hawley out of the herd. Anyone in agreement, raise your right hand. Naturally, I can’t see you, but if you are, I am proud of you.

Not so bad?

Trump says he pardoned a number of prominent lawbreakers because someone has to speak up for them. I suppose Jeffrey Dahmer was just trying to cut down on his grocery bill. He really wasn’t a bad fellow.

All the wind

These stupid Republicans have banned wind turbines in Buchanan County. I can tell you right now, eventually the federal government will overturn this because the world is at stake. And that means Buchanan County, too.

Editor’s note: The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission, a nonpartisan body, recommended a prohibition on commercial wind turbines. The final decision is up to the Buchanan County Commission.