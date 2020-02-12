Doing it all

Fact check. Former President Barack Obama told us we had nothing to look forward to. Our economy was going to remain stagnant, jobs are going to remain stagnant. It wasn’t going get any better. President Donald Trump came in and he released some of the restrictions on businesses, cut back on things and brought jobs back, brought companies back into the country. President Trump’s the one who’s done everything. Obama had nothing to do with it.

A big show

Every time Trump does anything, he makes a campaign out of it. He sent his budget in for this year, and he wants to take money away from the disabled and the poor to balance the budget, which he caused to go up because he gave all the cash away to the very, very rich in this country. … And then he says, “See? I’m doing this for you.”

Lower and lower

I thought Trump had stooped about as low as he could go, but he continues to set more records in worthlessness.

Different story

The front page headline made it sound as if the Sheriff’s Department was involved in perpetrating some scam. That happens all the time: You get headlines and you read the article and it’s completely opposite of what the headlines are telling you.

Your morals

My comment is to all the self-proclaimed religious people in United States, and that includes pastors like the Rev. Billy Graham’s son. They stand up and preach about morals and believing the Bible, and yet they lose their conscience when it comes to Trump. They make all kinds of excuses for him. Where’s your morals?

Same tune

I have to listen carefully to the radio. When I hear Sen. Josh Hawley or Trump, I get the two confused. It’s so easy to do.

Party of Trump

Trump is a “Trumpster,” and not an establishment Republican. There is a difference. A big one.

Obama impact

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not lie when she said we had a good economy when Trump took office. Obama had to work during and after former President George W. Bush’s financial crisis and recession. He still created four times more jobs than Bush did. Obama cut unemployment 5.1%. Trump cut it 1.5%. Trump never had to work through a recession.