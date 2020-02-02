All about you

I notice throughout the impeachment hearings that the Democrats keep saying they’re fighting hard for democracy. No, they’re not. They’re fighting hard for the Democrats. They’re not fighting for the people of this country; they’re not fighting for the laws and rules of this country, and our Constitution. They’re fighting to get back into power. So quit saying, you Democrats, that this is all about democracy. No, it is not.

What’s for dessert?

We all need the Trump Kool-Aid just to wash down the big Schiff-Schumer Sham sandwich that we had to eat.

Empty houses

Well, my landlord got the list of everything that needs to be done on his rentals. Now, I just got informed about five minutes ago that I have to move out of this house. I have nowhere to go. There’s gonna be a lot of empty houses sitting around St. Joe. That list that the landlords are given is absolutely unbelievable. There’s no way in this world that people have this much money to sink into these rental properties. So I just want to say thank you, St. Joseph. Thank you very much.

Circuit level

The coroner bill that was described in Friday’s paper that’s being considered by the Missouri house should be abandoned, and one should be set up by the circuit districts. A coroner for each circuit district. Let’s get rid of all the little county coroners, as well as the little county prosecutors. Let’s put everything under the circuit courts.

Show your pride

Where are all the “Go Chiefs” signs along the Belt, Frederick and Downtown? It’s our Kansas City Chiefs.

Headed to jail

To all of you hugging your Trumpy bears, trying to force a foreign power to interfere with our elections and ignoring subpoenas are crimes. You try either and see if you don’t end up in jail.

Danger zone

The Democrats have been trying to throw President Trump out of office since the day he was sworn in. What they’re trying to do now is to stall until the November election and keep all of this alive until November to try to stop a presidential election from happening. These people are desperate, and I worry about desperate people. … Desperate people are dangerous people, and the more desperate, the more dangerous. We have a real problem on our hands as American citizens.

No punishment

If I go out and commit a high crime today and there’s no witnesses, I walk free, according to the Republican Party. Wow. That’s the kind of democracy everybody wants to live in. It’s all about power and greed.