Clean it up

I’m not really into politics. Man’s government just will not work, but these people we got running our government now, they’re just incompetent. All they want to do is just bicker and fight. They need to get this country cleaned up.

Clean house

When institutions are failing, you look at the people who are running the institutions. Some of the new leadership in St. Joseph is very good, as far as the school district. Really clean house this time. That was all a bunch of lip service to the public.

New faces

I don’t know what a city audit will expose, but they all look like they’ve been at the table too long, already. We need a whole new City Council.

Call it in

I would like to remind the high school basketball coaches, please report your scores, win or lose. It’s your responsibility.

Read it all

The only reason Trump is president is because he bought his way in. He can’t read the Constitution. He had to have someone explain it to him.

Rich get richer

It’s no wonder actors want socialism. Actors are rich people and rich people never suffer, no matter how tyrannical the government is. Actors need to entertain and not try to pontificate.

Happy medium

It’s about time someone wrote in on Our Opinion about those school lunches. They have been a mess ever since Michelle Obama put that into standards. Kids are not eating that. Wouldn’t you rather your child eat something that’s not as nutritious? It’s good to have nutritious food, but they can reach a happy medium.

Read it, weep

Is it possible to have the president’s budget printed, word-for-word, out to the people so they can judge and know what is really in it?

Editor’s note: It’s a 148-page document. Here’s a link: https://bit.ly/2UItEOj

Next up?

Trump almost got impeached over his investigation into Biden’s son and the Ukraine. Now that Biden is falling behind in the Democratic race, who is he going after now?

No change

All the retired and senior citizens that get Medicaid and Medicare better start finding a second job. Trump wants to take it all away from you. This guy is just ridiculous. He’s not gong to change.

Street questions

I wish the city street department would answer three questions. Why are they spending that beet juice on side street, why did they go down our street spreading sand and then go down spreading salt when it’s completely dry? It’s a waste of taxpayer’s money.

Editor’s note: According to past reports, beet juice makes the salt effective at lower temperatures.