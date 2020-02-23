It’s all there

No wind turbines. If the Buchanan County Commission has had several forums, spent a lot of time gathering research, and even consulted with an engineering firm and the vote was eight to four for a commercial wind ban, what more do the commissioners need?

Ignorance is bliss

It seems to me that our own intelligence officials, with their accusations of Russian interference in our elections, are doing more to sow discord in the American electorate than the Russians could ever do.

Enjoy it

This is to the individuals who supported wind energy. I think we should put wind turbine in these individuals’ backyard. So please, enjoy the night sky with a blinking light constantly. Enjoy your house, knowing its worth has gone down with a wind turbine in your backyard.

We elected him

The Democrats are starting to holler again about Russian interference. Well, I’ve got news for you Democrats. What you’re really mad at is the fact that it got out, the dirty dealings going on in the Democrat Party against your own candidates. That’s what you’re mad about. But you’re flipping this around, as you always do. “Oh, they helped get Trump elected!” No, we elected Trump because he was a better choice than Hillary. But it was pretty dirty, doing what she did to Bernie Sanders … and it all got exposed. We thank Julian Assange for that.

A memorial

This is about that memorial thing that was taken down out there on Lovers Lane by that elderly couple. How would they like it if that was their kid? How would they like it if their kid was struck and killed by a drunk driver, and they wanted something to remember them by?

Laugh in

I watched the Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night. From the opening salvo directed at Bloomberg to Elizabeth preaching transparency (LOL); from Mike calling Bernie a communist to Biden appearing not to know what time zone he was in; and to Mayor Pete and Amy going at each other’s throats, I’ve never laughed so hard. If these candidates are all the Democrats have to offer for the November election, Nancy better start packing her gavel and her golden impeachment pins.

Go with Beau

I would sure like to see our next city manager being Beau Musser. I think he’d be great for the job… and he investigates where all the money goes and why it goes to the different places. I don’t think they could get a better person than Beau Musser.