Missed opportunity

President Donald Trump is blaming the Democrats for not helping lower the price of prescription drugs, but when the Republicans controlled the presidency, the Senate and the House, they did nothing to tackle that problem.

Bully in chief

This is for the 79-year-old Republican who is going to vote for Trump again in 2020. He wants to tell a Democrat that if you don’t have something good to say about someone, don’t say anything at all. Well, maybe he better take a look at his vote for president because he’s voting for the man who is the biggest bully in the United States. All Trump has to say is nothing good about anyone.

A big cookie

To the letter writer about our Constitution crumbling, yes, it might just be — with the Democrats in power trying to unlawfully unseat a sitting president because they just don’t like him. And the outrageous sham they tried to pull and stop Justice Brett Kavanaugh from his position. Between the fake news, the assault on the minds of our children in college, you might just say that everything in our country is crumbling.

Specifics, please

I just read your article “Happy trails in the bluffs” in the Feb. 25 News-Press, where the City Council voted $3.9 million to build a bridge and a trail along the bluffs. … It was very interesting in there when Councilman Madison Davis said that trails like this typically bring in more money than they cost. I would love it if the News-Press could get their hands on the study and publish the data that he based this statement on, and who will actually follow up to see if it’s true.

Complainers rule

I just wanted to say thank you to the spineless St. Joseph school board for retracting their good decision of stopping open enrollment. At least three people held strong, and hopefully this won’t end after a year. But it’s the same old, same old: A few people complain and things get changed.

No heart

If Harvey Weinstein had been found innocent, he would have thrown away that walker and done cartwheels out of the courtroom. But now that he’s found guilty, he’s had a heart attack. But to have a heart attack, you gotta have a heart.

In danger

Trump closed down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pandemic research team in 2018. And now, he asks Congress for a $2.5 billion emergency fund to battle coronavirus. He doesn’t believe in science and he endangers us all.

Is it real?

When I watch/read the news and the political campaigns that are going on, I can’t help but wonder if it’s true, or if it’s Russian propaganda.