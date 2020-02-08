A flimsy conspiracy

I had to laugh at the person who called in about the fiasco with the Iowa elections. I don’t know what these people are thinking, to say that President Donald Trump got Russia to be involved in that. Everything I’ve heard about the election problems in Iowa, it was all computers and the phone system, people relying too much on computers and phones to do all the work for them. If they’d actually do a little work and count by hand, everything would work a lot better. Russia had nothing to do with it.

Alarming bill

I am very alarmed at the New Way Forward Act, which is in the House of Representatives. I would greatly appreciate it if the News-Press could check into this.

Editor’s note: The bills seeks to decriminalize migration and end the deportation of illegal immigrants who commit crimes. It was referred to a House subcommittee.

Serve yourself

I see “To serve and protect” on the side of these patrol cars. It’s meant to serve and protect the citizens of whatever city, town, etc., but what actually happens is it means to serve the police themselves and protect themselves, not the citizens.

Mitt in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney is a man of faith and values. Let’s run him for president.

Tore loser

I see where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the sore losers in the Democratic Party are going to continue to investigate Trump. You know what, I thought the taxpayers of this country paid these people to do a job. It’s getting ridiculous, embarrassing, and it’s setting a terrible example for the kids.

Sickening display

Trump showed how unstable and unfit he was Thursday to hold office of president of the United States. He is a vengeful, hateful and spiteful person. To threaten so many people is something we all should be very concerned about. It’s very sickening to see Republicans condone such behavior. A president who thinks he can do no wrong is very bad for this country. God only knows what’s coming next.

Spend or save?

Got a tip for the school board: How about saving some of our taxpayers dollars instead of spending it on everything that comes down the pike?

Teamwork

Congratulations to the four-county area around Cameron, Missouri, on their acquisition of a SWAT vehicle. Glad to see counties working together.

In his service

I’ve come to realize that Trump is not a public servant. He wants the public to be servant to him, especially those Republican senators.