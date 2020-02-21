Still the same

Thirty-four years ago, I pulled our daughter out of third-grade basketball because of the raucous and embarrassing behavior of parents in the audience. It is clear that nothing has changed.

Economic record

President Donald Trump called former President Obama’s record terrible in the economy. Obama in his last few years created more jobs than Trump in his first three years. Trump’s a liar.

More lies

In response “American lies,” you’re right. America lies. But you’ve included the wrong party. You just think it’s the Republicans because all the news cycles are controlled by the liberals.

Company you keep

Anyone who is thinking about voting for Trump, look at how many people he pardoned and commuted their sentence, and what crimes they committed that they were sentenced for. Is this the man you want to vote for again?

Help from Obama

Obama wouldn’t help Joe Biden out, but that Mike Bloomberg comes along with $2 billion, and he’s ready to endorse him. And don’t think that wasn’t the reason. He’s out to get rich. And he’s also wanting to get back into the picture, maybe a position on his cabinet or something, but he did it for the bucks.

Editor’s note: Barack Obama has not endorsed Michael Bloomberg. Some associates of the former president characterize Bloomberg’s ads, which emphasize close ties between Bloomberg and Obama, as misleading.

Crony capitalism

One person thinks there should have been outrage when John F. Kennedy was president and his brother was attorney general. What cronies of the president did he ever ask his brother to go easy on?

A plan

If you’re going to do something illegal, make sure you first send the president some money and then you’ll be pardoned.

Good old days

As we watch the rule of law and pillars of democracy crumble, we should all be thankful for the United States Senate and the American electorate that stood up to McCarthyism in the 1950s. We have enjoyed the world’s greatest democracy over the past 60 years.

Ten is enough

I see where 10 motor vehicles were stolen from Feb. 6 through Feb. 13. It would be interesting if the News-Press were to do a story on how many of these victims had left their keys in their car, or the car unlocked, or whatever the circumstances were. Ten vehicles. That’s entirely too much for an entire year, let alone that short period of time.