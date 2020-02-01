A message there

The wind just blew over a section of newly constructed Mexican wall in southern California. Maybe this is a message from God.

Editor’s note: Or poor construction.

Wowzers

Well, I’m totally convinced now that Sen. Elizabeth Warren is totally mentally disturbed. Her statement regarding putting a 9-year-old transgender girl as Secretary of Education is just so amazing. … My goodness.

Battle of lawyers

After watching the impeachment hearings, I’ve decided that if any of my grandkids ever want to become a lawyer, I think I’m going to have to disinherit them.

Term them out

I’ve been watching this impeachment and I’m so angry watching Congress. They don’t care about the country, just their party and their job. Any trial should have all witnesses who are available. These so-called representatives only do what is good for them, not the country. We need term limits, not lifetime politicians. Stop this madness.

Carte blanche

President Donald Trump’s lawyer stands up and says Trump should be allowed to do anything he likes to get re-elected because it is in the public interest, and not one Republican disagreed.

More evidence

Trump’s defenders say there is no bipartisan consensus to impeach. Stop blocking evidence and witnesses and the people will build one.

Red light district

It would be nice if the dome at the courthouse could be lit up and red for the game on Sunday. Just a thought. We should be very proud of St. Joe, what we’ve had to do with getting the Chiefs here at camp and now going this far. Let’s pray to goodness that they win on Sunday.

What about it?

I was watching the impeachment hearings and Rep. Adam Schiff was speaking. He said he thought it would be the hopes of every American that they would want to make up their own mind about an election and not have any interference from a foreign country. … My question to Adam Schiff and Democrats is, if that’s what they truly believe, then why did their past President Barack Obama interfere by spending money and sending people over to Israel to try to get Benjamin Netanyahu beat?

By the book

I agree with “Goes around.” I think it’s time to look into the accounting department. They are the ones that do the books for the city. Maybe it’s time to clean house in the accounting department.

All about Biden

I was wondering, I thought it was President Trump that we were trying to impeach. I did not know that the Bidens were part of this impeachment trial. It seems to me like all the Republicans want to do is talk about Biden, and sidestep or ignore the questions about Trump.