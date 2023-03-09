St. Joe high schools are outdated and economic black holes. Now, we’re going to keep the worn-out buildings and divide the students among the three high schools evenly, and then watch student population continue to decline as families flee St. Joseph for better schools in the Kansas City suburbs. We need to build two new high schools or watch our community continue to decline in population.
Removing the safety measure
The March 7 News-Press announced that Missouri is pulling out of the ERIC’s voter data sharing system that identifies voter fraud. We identified 66,000 deceased voters, 778,000 people who have moved out of the state, and nearly 100,000 voters who are no longer eligible to vote. It looks like our election officials want to encourage fraudulent voting by removing this safety measure that they are trying to justify with a crazy conspiracy theory.
Costing
us dearly
Biden has got this country in one heck of a mess and it’s costing each and every one of us dearly.
Happy tax season
It’s tax season. You know, it always slays me that I have to hope I lost enough money that the IRS won’t come after me. I spent my life like this when I was self-employed. They took a fortune from me. And after 20 years of living below the poverty level, now I still have to hope that I lost enough money that the IRS can’t come after me. Happy tax season, everyone.
Disagreement with Democrats
You’ve just got to love Democrats. If you disagree with them, you’re either a racist, a bigot, a white supremacist, or a conspiracy theorist. Strange.
Very fitting
It is very fitting that Trump has returned to his pulpit during Lent to whine about the poor treatment of the insurrectionists and how he will be their redeemer.
Two sides to everything
There are two sides to every story. The Jan. 6 Commission showed one side to the Capitol riots. Tucker Carlson is simply showing another perspective of it. Why people got to curse him, I don’t understand.
(1) comment
Two sides It’s quite simple. The video coverage he showed proves the media and the Democrats have lied for two years about the truth. The Democrats have been proven liars and still they continue to lie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.