You know, I guess it’s just a sign of the times, but there was a time genocide was actually a crime. Now it’s a taxpayer funded experiment.
Kudos to
local team
I called in yesterday about the 14 and under girls’ volleyball tournament at Missouri Western and I left out a very important fact. Their coach, a young lady with three little kids who takes her time and has a lot of patience with these girls, has taught them a ton about volleyball. I think she needs a kudos.
Imagine that
Trump can be criminally charged over efforts to undo President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election ahead of the coup that he led. Imagine that, huh? He should be already locked up somewhere.
News for you
Former President Obama was the one who formed the fun police, you know, who go after anyone having a good time. I got news for you. If you can’t take a joke, you must be woke.
Ticket trouble
I have an experience recently that gave me first hand insight as to why police officers are not well thought of. I was involved in an accident, a minor fender bender, because the car in front of me suddenly stopped in the middle of the intersection after the light turned green. I hardly more than bumped him and there was no damage to that vehicle. But I got the ticket. The police officer didn’t have to give me a ticket. It only enabled the person in the other car to make fraudulent claims on my insurance.
Sounds familiar
There’s a program on TV about socialism and communism, and it’s said we won’t use those words. We’ll take control of the United States under liberalism, under progressivism and under democracy. Gosh, that sounds familiar. I think that what’s going on now.
Fantasy land
Trump said he’s the retribution. He says he’s only candidate that can prevent World War 3. The dude is sick.
Imagine that…..The shining example of a person incapable of independent thinking.
