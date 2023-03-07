Many people in St. Joe probably didn’t realize that out at Missouri Western on Sunday, there was a 14 and under girls’ volleyball tournament that was won by a local team, the Force. Hats off to these young ladies. All teams showed sportsmanship. None of them ever gave up. They did not fight among themselves. It was pretty clean sports for a day. Just wanted to shout out the Force. Good job, girls.
No meaning anymore
I think the American people need a class action lawsuit against Websters Dictionary to force them to remove the word accountability since it has no meaning anymore.
A chilling rewatch
Last night I watched a movie, Judgment at Nuremberg. I had seen it in past years, but it had been quite a while. It is chilling. It is so much like what is happening now. It’s just downright scary to think that the fascists are close to taking over.
Where do they think it goes?
When it comes to the Ohio train disaster, I heard one of our famous talking head politicians explain that well, it’s only the surface water that’s contaminated. I’m sorry, but these people supposedly went to the best schools in the world. Where do they think surface water goes? It goes into the groundwater.
Pointing
the finger
When I listen to politicians bicker back and forth, I’m reminded of something my mother told me when I was little. Any time you point a finger at someone, you have three fingers pointing back at you.
Hypocrisy
at its finest
How can FOX News say they are true to their slogan, real news and real, honest opinions, when they have hosts like Hannity and Carlson that put guests on their show that helped them promote crazy conspiracy theories about our elections?
Playground bully
The problem with the Democrats when it comes to China is like the child on the playground that the bully beats up every day. So the child says, well, I’ll just pay him not to beat me up. Well, the bully figures out and then every time he sees the kid on the playground, he demands more money each time. That’s China. They just get more aggressive and more aggressive because this administration seems to think they can keep paying them to be nice guys.
(2) comments
January 6 political prisoners have been vindicated by released videos from Kevin McCarthy. Democrat politicians along with Adam Kingzinger need to be arrested and charged with treason .
Hypocrisy I take it you haven’t heard about the Arizona scandal involving drug cartels , bought judges and Katie Hobbs? Not surprised. The msm up isn’t going to report it.
