Hi. I just want to remind all new homeowners that there is etiquette to displaying the American Flag. If you’re going to be patriotic and show your colors. There are rules to how you display the American flag. It is written that no flag will fly above the American flag.
Falling on
deaf ears
Gun violence among young people is on the increase nationwide and here in St. Joseph. Yet the calls for relief and the cries for help from those who have lost a child fall on deaf ears. For the most part, our lawmakers have done most everything in their power to encourage the production of weapons and their use by individuals young and old. Missouri Republicans refused even to pass a law to outlaw minors from carrying guns in public without supervision.
Enforce the law
I have a question for the mayor, the chief of police and the state office that issues our state driver’s license plates. I do not understand why these people can’t, with today’s technology, coordinate with each other and get control of all these people that are driving around on expired tags. Tags are over a year old, maybe a year and a half, six, seven months. The rest of us are being punished because we’re not following the law and we have to follow the law.
Too much time on their hands
Why is the Department of Energy the one who was breaking the story about the Wuhan COVID connection? Are things so slow there since Biden has put his boot on the head of American energy that they have all this free time?
Hawley v. Garland
I see Josh Hawley embarrassed the state of Missouri again on his questioning of Merrick Garland, who has 10 times the integrity of Josh Hawley in his left thumb.
Rather amusing
You know, I find it rather amusing when someone’s criminal behavior becomes glaring in the spotlight, they suddenly have a come to Jesus moment. The problem is, the minute that spotlight dims, they go right back to all of the dirty little deeds they’ve done in the shadows.
