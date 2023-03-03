Placeholder It's Your Call

My mother lives on the east side of town in an older folks housing project, and they’ve been having trouble with mail being stolen out of the boxes. And people have had checks forged. People have been into their credit cards. There’s all kinds of stuff going on. The police say it’s a postal problem. Well, yes, theft of the mail is a postal problem. Forgery and forging people’s credit cards is a crime.

