My mother lives on the east side of town in an older folks housing project, and they’ve been having trouble with mail being stolen out of the boxes. And people have had checks forged. People have been into their credit cards. There’s all kinds of stuff going on. The police say it’s a postal problem. Well, yes, theft of the mail is a postal problem. Forgery and forging people’s credit cards is a crime.
Wrong priorities
I hope the American people that voted for Joe Biden are proud of themselves and I hope they’re proud of what he’s done to our country. Look what he’s done for those poor people there in Palestine, Ohio. Not even going to go visit them. But he goes over and pledges more billions of dollars to Ukraine for their war.
Keeping it afloat
Regarding 401ks, I had an extremely healthy 401k and I lost literally hundreds of thousands of dollars when George W. Bush was in office. I think Biden’s done a pretty good job of keeping it from exploding.
It’s Your Call
Well, I would like to know what has happened to It’s Your Call. It used to be a daily thing and it was really something I look forward to looking at.
Editor’s note: We still run It’s Your Call every day on the debate page in the eEdition and in print for the Weekender.
China and Russia
China and Russia are not worried. They know we have a weak kneed leader and he’s not going to do anything. So China is going to give Russia all the weapons they need.
