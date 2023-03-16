After reading the online comments and it’s your call, I’ve determined that there is no point at all in a conservative calling in because the peanut gallery will just prattle on like a bunch of chickens.
Think about it
There was an op-ed in the papers today that said Michelle Obama would be the Democrats best possible candidate to win in 2024. If she should run, and if she is elected, that would give Barack Obama his fourth term as president of the United States. Think about it.
Inmate labor
Yeah, this is about the trash on the streets. I thought they were using the inmates from the prison to come pick that trash up. Won’t they use them to pick the trash up on the streets and the highway?
No respect
I was just wondering if the east side of St. Joe gets harassed by the city of St. Joe as much as the west side. You know, they allowed this side of St. Joe to fall into disrepair. Look at it. Then they want to scream at the residents about cleaning it up and keeping it clean and everything else. Let me tell you something, OK, I cleaned. The reason this town gets dirty is because people don’t respect this town because the town doesn’t respect the people.
Imagine that
You know, irony is such a wonderful thing in a sad way. All of a sudden crime is a problem. Why is that? Because all of a sudden the District of Columbia is experience the problem. Imagine that.
Time to move on
Guess who’s getting the blame for the Silicon Valley Bank going belly up: Trump. Because, you know, Biden never does anything wrong. I think it’s time to get rid of him. What’s the matter with the American people?
Background check
I wrote a check at the store today. I have not written a check in years. But I wrote one today, and the background check was more extensive than if I was buying a gun.
(2) comments
Time to move on…..Biden’s economic policies and prolific spending is why this is happening. It has nothing to do with Trump.
Background check….Unless you are trying to buy a gun in a dark alley , every purchaser must have a background check. How ludicrous.
