Placeholder It's Your Call

Stop him now

In the 1930s, a lot of Americans felt that if they just ignored the problems in Europe, they would go away and look what happened. We got Adolf Hitler and World War II. Envision Putin as Hitler, and you’ll see where this is all headed if we do not stop him now. The United States needs to do everything it can to stop this madman.

