In the 1930s, a lot of Americans felt that if they just ignored the problems in Europe, they would go away and look what happened. We got Adolf Hitler and World War II. Envision Putin as Hitler, and you’ll see where this is all headed if we do not stop him now. The United States needs to do everything it can to stop this madman.
You better report it
Well, it’s pretty obvious under this administration if your child loses a tooth and you put a quarter under his pillow, you better report that to the IRS.
Sick of it
I’m so sick of FOX News and all their liars, and I hope Dominion voting machines wins billions of dollars in their lawsuit against FOX, and they should.
Addressing child labor
Newsmax says that Dr. Jill Biden is visiting African countries. I kind of wonder if she’s going to go to the Congo where are there are small children, I’m talking 7 to 8 years old, picking up lithium and helping to mine it.
Response to call in
An answer to ‘Who voted for these people,’ every Republican in Missouri did. They don’t want to lose that NRA money.
Not going to last
I’m calling about the coverage you all had on the people making the grocery bag mats for the homeless. The grocery bags have a shelf life of maybe two days. They start breaking down. They’re made to breakdown. Bread bags will last. People that made bread bag mats and rugs back in the 50s, 60s and 70s, they still are holding together. It’s just silly to make the grocery bags and waste that time and that energy when they’re not going to last.
Need to do their part
A bipartisan group of lawmakers called for firepower just to be sent to Ukraine. Well, that’s fine and dandy. But it shouldn’t be just America. It should be all NATO aircraft.
