Who in their right mind would vote against the law to make it illegal for minors to carry a gun in public without adult supervision? The answer, of course, is 104 members of the Missouri State legislature. Some say these 104 lawmakers thought it would violate the right to bear arms by this reasoning. A four-year-old has every right to carry a loaded gun on the playground. The question is who voted for these people?
Funding
the war
Well, as long as the American taxpayers will fund Europe’s war for them, Europe is fine with that. They like nothing better than the fact that America pays for over 70 or 80% of their protection while they sit on their money.
Prayers for
East Palestine
You know, my heart goes out to these people in East Palestine with that terrible situation they’re dealing with.
Common
sense needed
I was shocked to read recently that our Missouri lawmakers have voted to allow children to carry guns in public without adult supervision. Children’s brains are not capable of using the good judgment needed to possess the lethal weapons before they reach adulthood. Missouri may need some new lawmakers with common sense.
Don’t poke
the bear
I wish Biden would stop talking about Putin. He keeps poking that bear. That bear’s gonna bite back. Let Europe handle that problem. It’s their responsibility. We can’t afford to be sending them billions and billions of dollars and all of our military equipment over there.
Lesson learned
You know, if there’s one lesson that voters should learn from everything we’re facing today, that would be the fact that you never make the village idiot the guy in charge of the village.
Insult to America
To that person who said at the beginning of World War Two, the armed forces were filled with politicians and sycophants, you know that’s insulting to this country. What you said was disgraceful.
