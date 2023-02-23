Placeholder It's Your Call

Who voted for these people?

Who in their right mind would vote against the law to make it illegal for minors to carry a gun in public without adult supervision? The answer, of course, is 104 members of the Missouri State legislature. Some say these 104 lawmakers thought it would violate the right to bear arms by this reasoning. A four-year-old has every right to carry a loaded gun on the playground. The question is who voted for these people?

