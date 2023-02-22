You know, the American people are wonderful, and it’s because of our generosity that we are seen as a wonderful nation. But the American taxpayer is bent over double from bailing out and trying to care for the rest of the world. And it just makes one wonder, if America was attacked, physically attacked and driven to their knees by bombardments and missiles and rockets, what nation would come to our rescue?
Fit for duty
Nikki Haley wants mental competency tests for politicians 75 and older. That’s ageism. Not all young people are mentally competent.
Jan. 6 footage
I hear Kevin McCarthy has released 41,000 hours of videotape that the Jan. 6 committee had. I’m glad they’re finally out. There is no reason why anybody should be against us seeing what actually happened on Jan. 6, and I assume that if it was favorable to the Jan. committee, it would have been out long ago.
It’s been here
You know, it does rub a person just a little wrong when a man gets on television, who you know has at least $1 million in his savings account and says, “Oh, there’s no recession in sight.” You know, the sad truth is, if you don’t have at least a million in a checking account or savings account somewhere, you already know, the recession’s been here ever since our president took charge.
Aren’t we lucky
I see where Biden is going to send $500 million more to Ukraine, FOX News says. I wish he’d give the rest of us some money. He gives to the rest of the world and you and I get to pay for it. Aren’t we lucky?
Big trouble
Biden promised when Putin invaded Ukraine, he would impose crippling sanctions that would bring Putin to his knees in weeks, not months. Well, it’s been a year now and with the next aid package, which is already approved, the United States will have sent $100 billion in aid. Stockpiles are being depleted and our strategic oil reserves are being depleted. With Biden’s mentality, the United States is in big trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.