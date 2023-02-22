Placeholder It's Your Call

Makes you wonder

You know, the American people are wonderful, and it’s because of our generosity that we are seen as a wonderful nation. But the American taxpayer is bent over double from bailing out and trying to care for the rest of the world. And it just makes one wonder, if America was attacked, physically attacked and driven to their knees by bombardments and missiles and rockets, what nation would come to our rescue?

