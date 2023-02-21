I went to Le Peep for lunch. I noticed a man at the next table eating alone. When we were through eating, the waitress told us that the man had paid for our lunch. I’ve heard of this happening to other people, but it never happened to me before. I plan to pay it forward next time I go to lunch. I read in your paper that Missouri ranks in the top ten states to have volunteers. After this happened, I think we need to say we rate in the top ten in kindness.
Much thanks
I would like to thank HBS for their Evening News notification of their services. It would be nice if the other businesses would consider doing likewise.
A promising idea
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has a really good idea on mental competency tests. All politicians, regardless of age, should have a mental competency test before taking office.
Quote him
I just listened to a former federal prosecutor that also served with the FBI. Donald Trump said he’s been exonerated. And I’ll just quote this gentleman, he said, “I bet he doesn’t even know what the word exonerated means.”
Hold the parents responsible
Would someone please explain to me why parents are no longer responsible for the actions of their children? They fail to go to school and we blame the school. They incessantly bully other students, and we blame the school. Why aren’t the parents responsible for the activities of their very own kids and held legally and criminally responsible?
Pipe dream
So, Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for the presidency. She already started out by shooting herself in the foot. She’s claiming she’s going to institute term limits on the Senate. We know that will never happen. Neither party would ever let that happen. That’s why they’re in there for 50 years. That’s why you can’t get them out once they get in there because they’re never going to allow term limits.
Champ of destruction
I seldom agree with Tucker Carlson. But I think he is right when he said Trump is good at destroying things. He is the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.
