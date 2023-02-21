Placeholder It's Your Call

Top ten for kindness

I went to Le Peep for lunch. I noticed a man at the next table eating alone. When we were through eating, the waitress told us that the man had paid for our lunch. I’ve heard of this happening to other people, but it never happened to me before. I plan to pay it forward next time I go to lunch. I read in your paper that Missouri ranks in the top ten states to have volunteers. After this happened, I think we need to say we rate in the top ten in kindness.

