One of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, you would think that Kelce and Mahomes are the only two players on the team. They didn’t give Butker any credit at all. He kicked the field goal that got them to the Super Bowl and he kicked the field goal that won the Super Bowl. That’s just not right. He won the game both times.
Leader is needed
At the start of World War Two, General Marshall was faced with the same problem we have today: an armed forces filled with politicians and sycophants instead of people who can actually lead armies and navies. I hope we find someone who can rid us of these people that are running our armed forces now before we start a war with China.
No difference with Haley
I see that Nikki Haley thinks she’s going to get a shot at the presidency. I don’t think in my lifetime I’ll ever see a woman president. But if so, hope it ain’t somebody like her. She would be another radical Republican, just like at Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Four day
school week
In all the discussions about a four-day school week, I’ve heard no one claim that students get a better education by spending one less day in the classroom.
Top secret
You know, you really have to admire the politicians within our government. I mean, they can go into a skiff, stuff classified documents in their jacket and walk out. But the minute something goes on that is in the public’s interest, they will tell the public well, we can’t tell you because it’s classified. Wow.
Out of touch
Nikki Haley said America is not a racist country on the same day a gunman admitted killing ten people in a Buffalo grocery store because they were Black.
Protect the kids
There have been 71 mass shootings in America in six weeks. Are the St. Joseph schools protected by an armed person to repel these killers?
Right into
their hands
You know, when you punish good people because of the deeds of people who are evil. That just plays into the Devils plans.
