Super Bowl hero

One of the greatest Super Bowls of all time, you would think that Kelce and Mahomes are the only two players on the team. They didn’t give Butker any credit at all. He kicked the field goal that got them to the Super Bowl and he kicked the field goal that won the Super Bowl. That’s just not right. He won the game both times.

