See where ole Trump, he's putting a verbal attack on ole Ron DeSantis. Now he's calling him meatball Ron. Do you know what rhymes with meatball ole Ron? Screwball Don.
Letters to the Editor
Yes. I was wondering if the News-Press has dropped the letters to the editors. I haven't seen one in for quite some time now, but the ghostwriter should get in every day. He's kind of wondering what happened to the letters.
Editor's note: Letters to the Editor do still run when submitted. Primarily in our Weekender publication. We have two on today's Debate page.
More lies
Listening to Biden's speech, all I hear is lies and more lies. He's not going to do anything about China because China.
Screaming for ice cream
Well, I heard the reason our president had these last three items, these UAPs shot down, is the fact that they were targeting ice cream parlors.
Keep that in mind
Nikki Haley said America is not a racist country. She was speaking only a mile away from a church where nine black people were murdered.
Religious Super Bowl ads
I read some of the comments about saying it was refreshing to have a Christian ad in the Super Bowl. That wasn't churches who spent money on that. That was individuals. I cannot believe so many people think anything to do with religion is terrible.
Cancelling classes
The school district has problems with student attendance but they cancel school for a parade and rally for the Chiefs in Kansas City. What does this teach your students about work responsibility in the real world going forward?
