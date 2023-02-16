The reason all of these doctors and government officials are dumbing down this catastrophe with this train in Ohio is because the railroad doesn’t want to pay out any money for insurance.
Not buying it
You realize GPS can get you within 30 inches of any object on the ground via satellites, and they’re telling the American people they can’t find these objects? You know, if this government wasn’t lying, they wouldn’t be breathing.
No problem here
As an independent, I don’t really have any problem with the Republicans calling out Biden during the State of the Union address regarding his lies about inflation, the southern border and Social Security and Medicare. I find it incredibly hypocritical that the Democrats didn’t say anything about the way Nancy Pelosi tore up Donald Trump’s speech at his state of the Union address.
Yes for Haley
I see Nikki Haley announced her run for president. I will gladly vote for her and get these two imbeciles out of office that we have in there right now.
A perfect couple
Meatball Ron, Screwball Don. You know what? It rhymes. I think they’d make a great couple. What do you think?
A loss for students
Reducing public classroom study to a four-day work week, plus all the other days off, is not a win for our children. It benefits only the teachers.
Wishful thinking
I just have one thing to say. If anybody believes these new IRS agents are not going after anybody under $400,000, then you are delusional.
They know what’s best
Very glad we had somebody in the White House with a head on his shoulders. He let the military experts figure this balloon out. They know what’s best. They didn’t make four-star general or four-star admiral because they don’t know military tactics. So kudos, President Biden. Thanks for listening to the right person.
