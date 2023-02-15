Placeholder It's Your Call

Where is he?

Where’s Donald Trump when we need him? Biden’s plans for next year is enough to scare anybody. He doesn’t care about America. All he cares about is how much money the government can get from the taxpayers, that’s what it’s all about. I hope Donald Trump wins next year and I hope you, Democratic voters, are real happy with yourself.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.