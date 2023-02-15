Where’s Donald Trump when we need him? Biden’s plans for next year is enough to scare anybody. He doesn’t care about America. All he cares about is how much money the government can get from the taxpayers, that’s what it’s all about. I hope Donald Trump wins next year and I hope you, Democratic voters, are real happy with yourself.
Look for yourself
In 2019, the British Guardian wrote an article about how the United States was gonna start sending balloons over the country to monitor people. Now you can go online and you can look for yourself.
St. Joe this,
St. Joe that
Now you know the city is always talking about beautifying St. Joe and getting people to come to town and St. Joe this and St. Joe that. Why would people want to live in a town where you would get hit three times for having water coming to your house?
Feeling sorry
You know, there’s a small group of individuals I truly feel sorry for in all of these shoot downs, and that’s the pilots and any witness that might witness the thing crashing to the earth because you know you’re going to have a man in black visit you if you dare breathe a word of anything.
Dealing with it
In response to where’s the decorum? Congressman Raskin has cancer, and he’s probably just trying to deal with it as best as he knows how.
Waiting on
the House
The new GOP House of Representatives said they were going to take and work with immigration reform. I’m patiently waiting for them to have a discussion and come up with a proposed bill or pass some legislation on immigration reform.
Salty streets
When is the city of St. Joseph going to stop wasting taxpayers money by salting streets down in neighborhoods that have no snow or ice on them? They wait until the street is completely dry and then they run by with the salt truck.
Much appreciated
I like that you put pictures with the Bible verses. It’s really cool that you did that and it’s very much appreciated. Thank you.
