The Kansas City Chiefs shot an arrow in the sky. An eagle came flying by now is on a spit and Travis Kelce is pouring Gates BBQ all over it. Bye bye, Eagles!
Do something about it
Yes, I’m calling about the people living in their cars up there at Hyde Park. People are piling up leaves around the park benches so they could sleep in there. Why doesn’t the mayor and some of them guys do something about this stuff? They don’t need to be up there doing that.
Where’s the decorum?
So, I was watching just a short clip of the hearing and I had to wonder, when I saw the politician Raskin, he looked like a court jester. I kept waiting for him to break out a mandolin and dance around. Where is the decorum among our leaders?
Bridges
and roads
Yeah, I’m calling in about that bridge. They’re wanting to put a new bridge in, but they don’t even take care of the old bridge. Where’s our tax dollars going? They don’t even fix the streets. What about 229? They ain’t even fixing it.
Far from
the truth
You know, I really don’t understand the mindset of propagandist or Communist Chinese collaborators. They seem to have it in their head that if the Chinese take us over by force, they’ll be treated with kid gloves. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Focus on
the border
Now, with all these invasions of unidentified flying objects across our border, now would probably be a good time for our president to beef up our borders and quit letting everyone through our southern border. Maybe we need to pay more attention to our borders and quit worrying about campaigning for the next election.
Breath of
fresh air
I am surprised that they allowed it, but I am so glad to see that there was a Christian-based commercial on the Super Bowl. It is very refreshing.
Yes or no
John Kirby was giving the White House briefing. He was asked the question, is our country and the American people, safe and secure, to which his response was, “I assure you that president has no greater responsibility than the safety of the country and the people.” I believe a simple yes or no would have been appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.